en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Evolution of Retail: A Shift Towards Personalized Customer Services

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:01 pm EST
The Evolution of Retail: A Shift Towards Personalized Customer Services

The retail industry is witnessing a paradigm shift. Brands are moving away from in-store experiences that primarily offer entertainment, to those that offer highly personalized customer services. An exemplar of this new trend is Boll & Branch. The company provides a novel service where its staff make customers’ beds at home. Around two dozen customers avail this service per month in each of the brand’s seven stores. In the aftermath of the pandemic, retail is rebounding with over 16,000 new stores opened in the preceding two years. Retail sales have reached $6.183 trillion, marking an 11% increase from the previous year.

Personalization: The New Norm

Brands are increasingly focusing on creating personalized experiences that build relationships and leave lasting impressions on customers. Todd Snyder’s stores are a perfect example. They feature in-house tailors for garment alterations, a bar, and a curated selection of products. These stores offer a cozy atmosphere that is reminiscent of a sophisticated home. Personalized services, such as these, are what customers remember and appreciate.

The Shift from Entertainment-Driven to Personalized Retail Experiences

Direct-to-consumer brands have scaled back on immersive, entertainment-driven experiences. This is due to profitability challenges and the novelty of such experiences wearing off. For instance, brands like Casper had nap pods and Vans had skate parks. Instead, brands like Converse are investing in customization programs. Ikea is launching smaller stores with on-hand designers to assist customers in designing their homes. The emphasis is on creating intimate and relevant experiences that resonate with customers’ shopping visits, such as made-to-measure services or the ability to design custom sneakers.

Adapting to the New Retail Landscape

Other than personalized services, the retail industry is adapting to technological innovations and changing consumer preferences. This is to create a more seamless and personalized online shopping experience for consumers worldwide. E-commerce is evolving to include mobile commerce, personalization and AI, augmented reality and virtual reality, sustainable and ethical practices, voice commerce, social commerce, subscription models, cryptocurrency and blockchain, fast and sustainable shipping, and e-commerce in the metaverse. Personalized services are the future of retail and brands that adapt to this trend will find success in the new retail landscape.

0
Business
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brazil Ushers in New Era with $4 Billion Mobility Program

By Saboor Bayat

European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences

By Geeta Pillai

2023: A Year of Triumphs and Setbacks in the Global Financial Market

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Wall Street Predictions for 2022 Proven Wrong as Markets Defy Expectations

By Mazhar Abbas

Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestim ...
@AI & ML · 13 mins
Paytm CEO Sheds Light on the Rising Influence of AI and its Underestim ...
heart comment 0
PDS Planning Inc Ups Stake in Accenture plc Amid Other Market Moves

By Safak Costu

PDS Planning Inc Ups Stake in Accenture plc Amid Other Market Moves
Accenture Attracts Increased Investment from Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

By Salman Akhtar

Accenture Attracts Increased Investment from Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.
Popular SUV Undergoes Major Price Adjustment: Shaking the Automotive Market

By Geeta Pillai

Popular SUV Undergoes Major Price Adjustment: Shaking the Automotive Market
Xperi Inc. Shares Cross 200-Day Moving Average Amid Varied Analyst Ratings

By BNN Correspondents

Xperi Inc. Shares Cross 200-Day Moving Average Amid Varied Analyst Ratings
Latest Headlines
World News
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
36 seconds
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
1 min
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
3 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
4 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
5 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
5 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
6 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
6 mins
State Governments to Address Pressing Policy Issues in 2024
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
5 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
6 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
19 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
34 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app