The Empowerment Program to Redevelop Capitol Hill Property into Supportive Housing

Nonprofit organization, The Empowerment Program, known for its commendable work in assisting individuals transitioning from homelessness or prison, is gearing up to redevelop property in the Uptown area of Capitol Hill. The plan includes the demolition of existing structures at 1767 and 1777 N. Franklin St., that currently house a duplex and a three-story apartment building, both dating back to the early 1900s.

A New Chapter in Supportive Housing

The Empowerment Program aims to construct a seven-story supportive housing complex, catering to 70 units. This ambitious initiative follows the organization's successful acquisition of state tax credits and 4% low-income housing tax credits in November. The new building, christened the Chrysalis Apartments, promises to offer a range of living spaces, from compact studios to spacious two-bedroom apartments.

More Than Just a Home

But it's not just about providing shelter. The first floor of the Chrysalis Apartments will be home to common areas, meeting rooms, and staff offices, creating a supportive and nurturing environment for its residents. The Empowerment Program, which currently operates affordable housing on the site and serves over 3,000 individuals annually, plans to commence demolition late in the summer and kick-start construction in November.

Strategic Location and Future Plans

With an estimated project budget of $34 million, the Chrysalis Apartments are being designed by Radix Design, while Pinkard Construction will serve as the general contractor. The chosen location is strategic, given its proximity to the Empowerment's offices, hospitals, and potential employment opportunities. This project comes on the heels of a similar housing project in Commerce City that The Empowerment Program recently inaugurated, signaling its continued commitment to addressing the needs of its target population.