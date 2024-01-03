en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Emergence of Non-Profit LLCs: Navigating the Legal and Regulatory Maze

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:46 am EST
The Emergence of Non-Profit LLCs: Navigating the Legal and Regulatory Maze

The principles of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs) have found favor among new ventures, thanks to their structural flexibility and the personal liability protection they offer to owners. Although LLCs are commonly linked with profit-oriented businesses, an intriguing development has been the rise of non-profit LLCs.

Non-Profit LLC: A Primer

For an LLC to be recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) as a non-profit entity and gain the coveted tax-exempt status, it needs to fulfill specific conditions under the federal Internal Revenue Code (IRC). The key to these conditions lies in sections 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(4) of the IRC. The requirements include a clear commitment to a charitable, educational, religious, or socially beneficial purpose in the LLC’s articles of organization and operating agreement. The stipulation that the organization’s assets will be dedicated to an exempt purpose if it dissolves, and a commitment not to engage in political campaigns or substantial lobbying activities, are other significant conditions.

State Regulations: A Potential Roadblock

However, the journey to becoming a non-profit LLC isn’t without its challenges. State regulations differ significantly, and this variability can impact an LLC’s ability to meet these conditions. While some states have eased the path by establishing a ‘non-profit LLC’ status, others mandate LLCs to have a ‘business purpose,’ which may be at odds with the ‘exempt purpose’ needed for tax-exempt status.

The Role of Legal Counsel

Given these complexities, entities interested in forming a non-profit LLC should not take these decisions lightly. It becomes paramount to consult with an experienced attorney to ensure the articles of organization and operating agreement are properly drafted. This cautionary step can help avoid future legal complications.

The emergence of non-profit LLCs demonstrates how traditional business structures can be adapted to serve a larger societal purpose. The labyrinth of legal and regulatory requirements may seem daunting, but with careful planning and expert guidance, the path to forming a non-profit LLC can be navigated successfully.

0
Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

T-Mobile Raises the Bar with Hulu Inclusion in Go5G Next Plan

By BNN Correspondents

Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign

By BNN Correspondents

US Bankruptcy Filings Witness Significant Surge in 2023

By Safak Costu

Anticipation Builds as Kura Sushi USA Prepares for Quarterly Earnings Report

By Justice Nwafor

Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency ...
@AI & ML · 19 seconds
Expedited Onboarding in Hybrid Work Models: The Key to Efficiency ...
heart comment 0
Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence

By BNN Correspondents

Regions Bank Launches Women + Wealth Program to Empower Financial Independence
Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Government Cancels Divestment Process Amid Lack of Bidder Interest
Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology

By Olalekan Adigun

Sealy and QVC Unveil Exclusive Mattress Sale with Advanced Sleep Technology
PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

By Israel Ojoko

PTC Therapeutics to Present at 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
14 seconds
Talkspace Advocates Mental Health Focus with 'Go Head First Into 2024' Campaign
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
2 mins
Talkspace's New Campaign Challenges Traditional New Year's Resolutions, Advocates Mental Health Prioritization
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
2 mins
The Critical Role of Neuromuscular Monitoring in Anesthesia
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
2 mins
Tennessee's SNAP Benefits Processing Delays: A Crisis Unfolding
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
3 mins
Luke Littler on the Verge of History in World Darts Championship Final
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
3 mins
PHSO Nearing Conclusion of State Pension Age Mismanagement Investigation
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
4 mins
Mark Wright Praises Michelle Keegan's Performance, Couple's Luxurious Mansion Makes Headlines
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
4 mins
McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Calls for Unity and Investment in Grassroots
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
4 mins
Osoba Discusses Nigeria's Economic Challenges, Subsidy Removal, and More
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
19 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
34 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app