The Economist Seeks Audience Editor for New York Team, Emphasizes Digital Expansion

The Economist is on the lookout for an audience editor to join its New York office, underlining a strategic push towards amplifying its digital footprint across various platforms. This new hire will bridge the gap between traditional journalism and digital engagement, focusing on social media, newsletters, and other innovative digital formats. With a competitive salary of around $70,000, the position is open to candidates with at least two years of relevant experience who are already authorized to work in the United States.

Strategic Digital Expansion

With a vision to strengthen its digital presence akin to its print heritage, The Economist aims to leverage its approximately 60 million social media followers into future subscribers. The audience editor's role is pivotal in curating and distributing content that resonates with a mobile-first audience across platforms like Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and more. This strategy is not just about scaling numbers but nurturing a quality audience aligned with The Economist's esteemed brand ethos.

Role and Responsibilities

The selected candidate will be tasked with an array of responsibilities including the timely distribution of journalism across digital channels, crafting engaging content, and working in tandem with the editorial team to ensure the content's alignment with The Economist's standards. This position offers a unique opportunity to influence how global news is presented in the digital age, requiring a blend of creative and analytical skills to capture the essence of The Economist's reporting for a diverse online audience.

Who Should Apply?

Ideal candidates should possess exceptional writing and proofreading skills, a comprehensive understanding of social media dynamics, and an interest in current affairs, particularly U.S. politics and economics. This role is not just about distributing content but about storytelling in a way that connects with and expands The Economist's digital audience. Prospective applicants are encouraged to submit a detailed assessment alongside their application, showcasing their vision for The Economist's social media strategy.

This recruitment drive marks a significant step for The Economist as it seeks to blend its rich journalistic legacy with the imperatives of the digital era. The audience editor will play a crucial role in this transition, making it an exciting opportunity for digital natives with a passion for global affairs to contribute to one of the world's most respected news outlets. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, this role will undoubtedly influence how news is consumed and discussed among the next generation of readers.