The Economics of Remunerated Reserves: A Debate

The ongoing debate among economists about the Eurosystem’s financial policies has taken a fresh turn with the spotlight being cast on the remuneration of commercial banks’ excess reserves. Leading economists, including De Grauwe and Ji, have voiced their views on the matter, arguing for a conversion of a significant chunk of the 3.6 trillion euros in excess reserves, currently remunerated at the ECB’s deposit interest rate of 4%, into unremunerated required reserves.

The Case for Unremunerated Reserves

Supporters of this move argue that remunerating reserves essentially subsidizes banks, which they view as senseless, especially in the era of excessive liquidity that has followed the ECB’s massive bond purchase programs. They also hold the belief that mandating large unremunerated reserves would not interfere with the ECB’s mission and could potentially lead to a substantial increase in Eurosystem central banks’ net income.

A Counterargument

However, this article puts forth a counterargument. It asserts that remunerating reserves is not a subsidy but instead, a practice that finds its roots in the establishment of the euro when reserves were scarce. It argues that converting remunerated reserves into unremunerated required reserves would essentially levy a tax on banks. Such a tax, it suggests, would not have been contemplated if interest rates had remained low and central banks had reaped profits from their bond-buying activities.

Understanding the Remuneration Policy

The article delves into the journey of how the Eurosystem arrived at its current policy of remunerating required reserves and the impact of this remuneration in an environment of plentiful reserves. It highlights that banks factored in reserve remuneration when selling bonds to the ECB during quantitative easing, and that ceasing remuneration would impose an unexpected tax on banks.

It concludes that the remuneration of reserves has a strong economic foundation, especially when the demand for reserve is saturated, and cautions against hastily altering this policy without taking into account the potential ramifications.