en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Analysis

The Delicate Balance of Power: Visionary CEOs and Their Boards

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:22 am EST
The Delicate Balance of Power: Visionary CEOs and Their Boards

In the labyrinth of corporate governance, the relationship between a CEO and their board can be as complex as it is crucial. A recent study on this intricate dynamic, particularly within companies led by visionary CEOs, sheds light on the nuanced roles a board may play. The focus is on high-profile leaders like Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, whose recent termination and subsequent swift reinstatement underline the potential costs of discord between a CEO and their board.

Understanding the Board’s Role

Conducted by Volker Laux of Texas McCombs and Xu Jiang of Duke University, the study titled “What Role Do Boards Play in Companies with Visionary CEOs?” unearths the varying approaches to governance that a board might adopt. The model presented suggests that the board’s approach, whether advisory or supervisory, is largely dictated by the CEO’s confidence in their strategic vision.

The Impact of CEO Confidence

In cases where the CEO is mildly overconfident, the board might invest more in information gathering. The aim is to advise the CEO, who, if presented with robust evidence, might be persuaded to amend their strategy. However, when dealing with a highly confident CEO, unswayed by advice, the board might shift to a supervisory role. They monitor the CEO’s plan closely and, if necessary, might even overrule it.

Power Dynamics and Decision-making

When the CEO’s confidence borders on extreme, the board might choose to recede into a passive role. The board approves the CEO’s strategy, refraining from intervening, as doing so could demotivate the CEO and obstruct the company’s progress. This model illuminates the balance of power and decision-making in corporate governance, particularly in the context of visionary CEOs like Sam Altman of OpenAI.

In a recent meeting on Capitol Hill with Republican U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson, Altman discussed the risks and opportunities of artificial intelligence (AI). The discussion underscored the need for a balanced approach to innovation and risk management in AI and other technologies. This interaction further highlights the relevance of the dynamic between a CEO and their board in navigating the challenges and benefits presented by emerging technologies like AI.

0
Analysis Business
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Analysis

See more
60 mins ago
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
In a significant development, the federal health agencies, after enduring legal challenges and speculation, have released information on the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine doses by lot. The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN), a health freedom organization, has gained access to this data and is providing it to the public for independent analysis. Identifying ‘Hot Lots’
Federal Agencies Release Vaccine Lot Data Amid Ongoing Scrutiny
Dan Olson Critiques World Gold Council's Documentary in Latest Release
5 hours ago
Dan Olson Critiques World Gold Council's Documentary in Latest Release
Analyst Ratings Stir Mixed Sentiments for Intl Flavors & Fragrances
8 hours ago
Analyst Ratings Stir Mixed Sentiments for Intl Flavors & Fragrances
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
2 hours ago
Mission2024: Unraveling the Intricacies of Seat-Sharing in West Bengal
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
4 hours ago
Turbli Reveals the Most Turbulent Flight Routes of 2023
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
4 hours ago
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
Latest Headlines
World News
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
1 min
Physical Exercise, Video Gaming, and Cognitive Health: An Innovative Study by Neuroscientist Adrian Owen
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
1 min
Inauguration of First Athletics Stadium in Tura Marks a New Era in Meghalaya's Sports
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
1 min
EUFOR Soldier's Role Questioned at Controversial Republika Srpska Commemoration
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
2 mins
Spalding Hoophall Classic to Showcase Unprecedented High School Basketball Talent
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
2 mins
Erik Bakich Discusses Clemson Baseball's Growth and the Role of Technology in Training
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
3 mins
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Advised Against CNN's Trump Town Hall
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
4 mins
Hrithik Roshan's Rigorous Workout and Diet for 'Fighter': A Glimpse into His Fitness Regime
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
5 mins
UNITO-001 Phase II Study Reveals Promising Results for Niraparib and Dostarlimab Combination in Treating HRD and PD-L1 ">=1% NSCLC and PM
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
5 mins
Xiaomi's Redmi Note 13 5G Series Records Rs.1000 Crores Sales in Just Two Days
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
1 hour
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
3 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
4 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
4 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
4 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
5 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
5 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
5 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app