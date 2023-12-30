en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Decline of Fully Remote Work: A Shift Towards Hybrid Models

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: December 30, 2023 at 11:54 pm EST
The Decline of Fully Remote Work: A Shift Towards Hybrid Models

In a seismic shift, a recent survey by EY indicates the dwindling prevalence of fully remote work, with just 1% of over 500 business leaders reporting their companies operate fully remotely. A stark contrast to 2022’s 34%, the data suggests the ‘golden age’ of working from home (WFH) is trailing off, as hybrid work models gain traction.

The Rise and Fall of Remote Work

Narrating the ebb and flow of remote work, the shift from total virtual operations to a blend of in-office and remote work is apparent. Leaders have observed a surge in productivity within this model, with 80% expressing confidence in their hybrid strategies. The caveat, however, lies in the struggle of 21% of employers to attract and retain in-office staff. The solution? A mandate requiring employees to report to the office for a minimum of three days a week, implemented by 80% of the companies surveyed.

The Human Element of the Shift

While the hybrid model seems to address productivity concerns, the human element cannot be ignored. Economist Nicholas Bloom advocates for a balance, suggesting that three days of in-office work suffices to nurture innovation and collaboration without compromising employee satisfaction. An indication of this is the fact that 42% of employees believe their job satisfaction would plummet if full-time office attendance becomes mandatory. Consequently, HR professionals are refining total rewards and tailoring benefits to meet the unique needs of the workforce.

The Impact on Office Real Estate

The transition to hybrid work is also reshaping office real estate. Small and mid-size companies are expanding their office spaces to accommodate new work configurations. While CEOs may harbor scepticism about remote work’s influence on corporate culture and professional development, they cannot overlook the undeniable impact of this shift on real estate trends.

The transition may be bumpy, but the hybrid work model is here to stay. It offers a balance between the benefits of remote work and the in-person collaboration that drives innovation. The challenge now lies in creating an environment that fosters productivity, collaboration, and job satisfaction, both in the office and at home.

0
Business
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fired for Chasing a Gun Thief: The Controversy at Academy Sports and Outdoors

By Rafia Tasleem

Stock Market Wraps 2023: A Year of Resilience and Record Highs

By Hadeel Hashem

Emerging-Market Assets Witness Significant Rally: Implications and Outlook

By BNN Correspondents

Channel Islands See Surge in Local Shopping During Festive Season

By Hadeel Hashem

JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector D ...
@Business · 7 mins
JER Investors Trust Bankruptcy Reveals Commercial Real Estate Sector D ...
heart comment 0
Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island’s Fuel Sector

By Waqas Arain

Regulatory Authority of Bermuda Takes Charge of Island's Fuel Sector
Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation
Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum

By Nitish Verma

Emerging Market Equities: Underperformance and the Catch-Up Conundrum
Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings
Latest Headlines
World News
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
1 min
Bill to Repeal Anti-Dynasty Provision in Philippine Youth Council Act Introduced
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
2 mins
US Strongly Condemns Russia's Actions in Ukraine at UNSC Session
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
3 mins
Effective Messaging Key in Abortion Debate: Insights from Democratic Pollster
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
5 mins
Australia's Boxing Day Test Victory Amid Internal Cricket Conflicts
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
7 mins
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
7 mins
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
7 mins
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
9 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
9 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app