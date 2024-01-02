en English
Business

The Decline of Full-Time Remote Work: EY Survey Unveils Shift to Hybrid Models

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:03 am EST
A recent Ernst & Young (EY) survey unveils a marked transformation in workplace models, suggesting that the golden era of working from home (WFH) may be drawing to a close as the traditional five-day office week becomes less prevalent. Just 1% of the 500-plus business leaders surveyed stated their companies are fully remote, a stark contrast to 34% in 2022.

The Decline of Full-Time Remote Work

The surge in remote work, which saw the number of full-time WFH employees triple between 2019 and 2021, appears to be receding. Business leaders have voiced concerns about the impact of remote work on vital aspects such as company culture, training, professional development, and growth. Mark Grinis of EY Americas underscores the trade-off between the cost savings and quality of life benefits of remote work and the potential sacrifice of key corporate objectives.

The Rise of Hybrid Work Strategies

The survey also spotlighted a high degree of confidence among leaders in their hybrid work strategies, with 80% expressing assurance in their approach. Many companies have reported a boost in productivity and innovation under this model. To facilitate the success of hybrid work policies, businesses are employing a range of strategies, including incentivizing in-person work and mandating a certain number of in-office days each week. A substantial 80% of companies now require employees to be in the office three or more days a week.

Revamping Office Environments

As companies transition to new workplace models, some are ramping up their office space, aiming to maintain staff morale by integrating the comforts of home into the office environment. The goal is to create a space that employees want to return to, rather than simply having to.

Business
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

