The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites

In an era where the value of properties is skyrocketing, the importance of insuring them adequately cannot be overstressed. Drawing from his 13-year experience, Rory Thwaites, a seasoned broker, emphasizes that the concept of ‘building’ in terms of insurance is not confined to the main structure alone. It extends to encompass perimeter walls, gates, paved areas, and other critical components like pool pumps.

Understanding the Average Clause Rule

Insurance, as Thwaites points out, is a delicate balancing act. Insuring a property for less than 85% of its total value can be a financial pitfall. This is due to the application of the average clause rule by insurance companies, which results in less compensation than required. He substantiates this with a real-life example of a client who insured her house but overlooked the surrounding wall. A fire incident led to a reduced payout, leaving the homeowner in a financial crunch.

Importance of Professional Assessment

Thwaites strongly advocates for professional assessment of properties to ensure the correct insurance value is set. He reminds us that insurance companies are businesses at the end of the day, with a primary objective of reducing claims expenditures. They rely on policy wording to minimize payouts, a strategy that often leaves homeowners short-changed.

Benefits of Having a Broker

A broker’s role can be pivotal in understanding insurance policies and maximizing claims. Thwaites advises property owners to consider enlisting the help of a broker. He also sheds light on certain policies that include a miscellaneous extension, covering up to 10% of the insured sum for any property additions, at no extra cost.

The essence of this narrative is the need for homeowners to be acutely aware of what their insurance covers. Meeting the minimum threshold is essential to escape the average clause when filing a claim. Ensuring properties are insured comprehensively is not just a smart financial move but a necessity in our increasingly unpredictable world.