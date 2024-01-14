en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:34 am EST
The Art of Property Insurance: A Conversation with Broker Rory Thwaites

In an era where the value of properties is skyrocketing, the importance of insuring them adequately cannot be overstressed. Drawing from his 13-year experience, Rory Thwaites, a seasoned broker, emphasizes that the concept of ‘building’ in terms of insurance is not confined to the main structure alone. It extends to encompass perimeter walls, gates, paved areas, and other critical components like pool pumps.

Understanding the Average Clause Rule

Insurance, as Thwaites points out, is a delicate balancing act. Insuring a property for less than 85% of its total value can be a financial pitfall. This is due to the application of the average clause rule by insurance companies, which results in less compensation than required. He substantiates this with a real-life example of a client who insured her house but overlooked the surrounding wall. A fire incident led to a reduced payout, leaving the homeowner in a financial crunch.

Importance of Professional Assessment

Thwaites strongly advocates for professional assessment of properties to ensure the correct insurance value is set. He reminds us that insurance companies are businesses at the end of the day, with a primary objective of reducing claims expenditures. They rely on policy wording to minimize payouts, a strategy that often leaves homeowners short-changed.

Benefits of Having a Broker

A broker’s role can be pivotal in understanding insurance policies and maximizing claims. Thwaites advises property owners to consider enlisting the help of a broker. He also sheds light on certain policies that include a miscellaneous extension, covering up to 10% of the insured sum for any property additions, at no extra cost.

The essence of this narrative is the need for homeowners to be acutely aware of what their insurance covers. Meeting the minimum threshold is essential to escape the average clause when filing a claim. Ensuring properties are insured comprehensively is not just a smart financial move but a necessity in our increasingly unpredictable world.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
52 seconds ago
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
In the digital realm, Sydnie Marlella, a dedicated human resources worker, recently became a viral sensation with her TikTok video. Garnering over half a million views, the video was a candid discussion on several behaviors that job seekers should steer clear of during their search for employment. Marlella’s video, which aimed at educating professionals on
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
4 mins ago
India Considers Regulatory Sandbox Approach to Handle Cryptocurrency Challenges
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
5 mins ago
Ooredoo Kuwait Expands Nojoom Loyalty Program: A Boost for Digital Experiences and Local Businesses
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
58 seconds ago
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
The Tumultuous Journey of Trump's Business Ventures: Successes and Failures
1 min ago
The Tumultuous Journey of Trump's Business Ventures: Successes and Failures
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports
3 mins ago
Jim Cramer Forecasts Volatile Week in Stock Market Amid Earnings Reports
Latest Headlines
World News
Gallup Poll Reveals Kennedy as Most Favored Presidential Candidate
16 seconds
Gallup Poll Reveals Kennedy as Most Favored Presidential Candidate
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
36 seconds
American Rescue Plan Funds: Controversy Emerges Over Usage
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
41 seconds
Dorking Wanderers Overturn Eastleigh in Thrilling U19 Academy South Match
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
41 seconds
Usain Bolt's Mentorship Fuels Khadija Shaw's Football Success
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
58 seconds
Adam Murray Joins Eastbourne Borough: An Era of Optimism and Challenge
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
1 min
Young Athletes Shine at 41st JAAA PUMA Anderson-Fuller Development Meet
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
1 min
Miami Dolphins' Strategic Moves in NFL Draft and Free Agency Period
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
1 min
JFF Elections Postponed Due to Legal Injunction, Ricketts Reveals Slate for Reelection
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
1 min
Tia Clayton Kicks Off Season with Victory: A Testament to Mental Strength and Discipline
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app