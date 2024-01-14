en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

The Art of Launching Brands in the Digital Era: A Comparative Study

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:47 am EST | Updated: Jan 14, 2024 at 12:59 am EST
The Art of Launching Brands in the Digital Era: A Comparative Study

In the current digital era, launching a brand entails more than the core principles of brand-building. The new age of digital-first mindset and platforms allows for expedited brand launches, targeted strategies, and real-time analytics leading to swift consumer adoption. This shift in approach is clearly evidenced in successful marketing campaigns such as the 2023 Royal Enfield Himalayan launch, and Nike’s innovative ‘Never done evolving’ campaign.

Successful Brand Launches in the Digital Era

The launch of the Royal Enfield Himalayan bike in 2023 stands as a testament to effective digital marketing. The campaign leveraged a community of bikers and influencers, capturing the essence of the unpredictability of biking and the reliability of the Himalayan bike. Similarly, the sports brand Nike made a significant impact with its ‘Never done evolving’ campaign. The innovative use of AI to create avatars of Serena Williams for the analysis and improvement of tennis techniques made a lasting impression on consumers.

Dos and Don’ts of Digital Marketing Post-Covid

Digital marketing in the post-Covid era requires adaptability, trend-spotting, establishing a robust online presence, and creating immersive virtual experiences. However, it’s crucial not to overlook data privacy as the engagement with digital platforms increases. It’s essential to remember that while there may be bad advertisements, it is unfair to single out any specific example. All are part of a learning process for brands and marketers.

Digital Strategies for Successful Brand Launch

Launching a brand in the digital era requires a blend of comprehensive market research, strategic marketing plans, product testing, streamlining workflows, and analyzing post-launch performance. Continual improvement post-release is also required to maximize market impact over the long term. Innovative approaches to capture the attention of the target audience, such as multi-channel approach, quality content, strong relationships, data-driven decision making, and embracing adaptability and innovation are also essential.

0
Business
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
7 seconds ago
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM
India’s automobile industry experienced a sharp 21% decline in exports in 2022, with overall shipments falling to 42,85,809 units, a significant drop from the previous year’s figure of 52,04,966 units. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has recently released these data, throwing light on the contrasting growth and decline patterns seen within different segments
India's Auto Exports Fall by 21% in 2022: SIAM
Indian Biogas Association Calls for Major Incentives to Stimulate Bio-CNG/CBG Industry
5 mins ago
Indian Biogas Association Calls for Major Incentives to Stimulate Bio-CNG/CBG Industry
Financial Market Outlook: Bullish Trend and Stock Recommendations for January 15, 2024
6 mins ago
Financial Market Outlook: Bullish Trend and Stock Recommendations for January 15, 2024
Career Shifts and Appointments Herald a Dynamic Future for South Carolina
5 mins ago
Career Shifts and Appointments Herald a Dynamic Future for South Carolina
Forecasts 2024: 'Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock' Show to Feature Notable Guests
5 mins ago
Forecasts 2024: 'Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock' Show to Feature Notable Guests
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms
5 mins ago
Quarterly Results Show Revenue Growth But Stagnant Profits Across BSE-listed Firms
Latest Headlines
World News
A Rally of Hope and Determination: 100 Days Since Hamas Abductions
6 seconds
A Rally of Hope and Determination: 100 Days Since Hamas Abductions
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Victories
9 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: A Roundup of Recent Victories
Utah Jazz Triumph Over Los Angeles Lakers in Thrilling NBA Game
11 seconds
Utah Jazz Triumph Over Los Angeles Lakers in Thrilling NBA Game
Footballer Tom Lowery Returns to Portsmouth after Long Injury Period
14 seconds
Footballer Tom Lowery Returns to Portsmouth after Long Injury Period
High School Boys Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Notable Scores
15 seconds
High School Boys Basketball: A Snapshot of Recent Notable Scores
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor
19 seconds
High Stakes Byelection in Mornington Peninsula: Liberal vs Labor
University of Colorado Triumphs Over USC in College Basketball Game
22 seconds
University of Colorado Triumphs Over USC in College Basketball Game
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Games Yield Exciting Results
44 seconds
High School Boys' Basketball: Recent Games Yield Exciting Results
Exciting High School Basketball Results: Standouts, Close Contests, and Postponements
46 seconds
Exciting High School Basketball Results: Standouts, Close Contests, and Postponements
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
7 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app