The Airbus A318: An Era of Challenges and Resilience

The tale of the Airbus A318, the smallest member of the Airbus A320 family, is one marked by challenges and resilience. Its first flight in 2002 was a significant milestone for Airbus, but it was soon followed by a series of obstacles that tested the aircraft’s viability in the market. The 9/11 terrorist attacks led to a sudden drop in demand for air travel, resulting in order cancellations from major airlines such as Air China, America West, and Trans World Airlines. The A318 also faced unexpectedly high landing fees as it was not classified under the regional jet category, casting a shadow over its economic viability.

The A318 in service

Frontier Airlines was the first to introduce the A318 into service in July 2003, but the type was retired by August 2013 after operating only 11 aircraft. The largest operator of the A318 was Air France, with 18 aircraft, all of which are now being replaced by the Airbus A220. Despite the challenges it faced, a total of 80 A318 aircraft were produced.

Steep approach landing capabilities and transatlantic flights

In 2007, the A318 was certified for steep approach landing capabilities, a feature that allowed it to operate from London City Airport. This presented a unique opportunity for British Airways, which began using the A318 for transatlantic flights to New York in 2009. However, due to decreased demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, this service was discontinued in 2020. The last flight of the A318 was on July 31, 2020, marking the end of an era for this remarkable aircraft.

Looking towards the future: Airbus A220

As the industry moves forward, Airbus has turned its attention to the A220, formerly known as the Bombardier CSeries. Developed initially by Bombardier and later rebranded after Airbus acquired a stake in the program, the A220 family of narrow body airliners has already made its mark in aviation history. As of August 2023, the global A220 fleet had completed over 0.9 million flights with over 1.5 million block hours without accidents. The A220 family includes the A220-100 and A220-300, with orders for a total of 914 A220s and 314 delivered.