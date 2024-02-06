Thales Recognized for Environmental Efforts, Secures Spot in CDP Climate A-List

In a world where climate change is increasingly a focal point, global technology company Thales has set a premier example. The company has been recognized by non-profit organization CDP for its transparency and actions to counter climate change, earning it a place in the esteemed Climate A-List. Out of 21,000 companies assessed in 2023, Thales achieved an 'A' score, placing it among the top echelons.

Thales's Climate Commitment

This recognition not only mirrors Thales's commitment to environmental improvement but also its dedication to transparency. Thales's strategies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and commitment to a low-carbon future have been noted as instrumental in its high rating. The company's inclusion in the CAC SBT 1.5° index of the Paris stock exchange further validates its 2030 emissions reduction targets, which align with the Science-Based Targets Initiative (SBTi).

CDP's Evaluation and the Importance of Disclosure

CDP, in alignment with the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), evaluates companies on climate change, forests, and water security. Its scoring system ranges from A to F, with 'A' being the highest attainable score. This 'A' score not only reflects comprehensive data disclosure but also a commitment to set and achieve significant environmental goals. In 2023, financial institutions with assets over $136 trillion have pushed for environmental data disclosure through CDP, illustrating the growing importance of understanding companies' environmental impacts and opportunities.

Thales's CEO On Their Environmental Efforts

Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, emphasized the company's dedication to developing eco-friendly and innovative solutions to minimize environmental impact across various markets. This ambition, coupled with Thales's transparency and determined action against climate change, underscores its position as a leader in the realm of environmental responsibility.