Business

Thai Smile Bus Pioneers Green Transit: Retires NGV Fleet, Boosts Electric Vehicles

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:18 pm EST
Thai Smile Bus (TSB), a leading public transport provider in Thailand, has announced a bold move towards improving air quality and bolstering environmental sustainability. By the end of January 2024, the company plans to decommission its entire fleet of 350 natural gas-fueled vehicles (NGVs), a significant milestone in their commitment to reducing carbon emissions. Kulpornpath Wongmajarapinya, the CEO of TSB, stated that over 95% of these buses have already been retired from service, with the remaining 16 slated for decommissioning by the end of the month.

Embracing the Evolution to Electric

As part of its green initiative, TSB is set to expand its electric vehicle (EV) fleet by procuring an additional 1,000 electric buses within the year. This strategic procurement will bolster its EV fleet to a staggering 3,100, marking a significant step towards supporting the global net-zero emissions goal. The company currently operates 2,100 electric buses that ply 123 routes in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, catering to an impressive 250,000-280,000 passengers daily.

Revitalizing River Transit

On the aquatic front, Thai Smile Boat company, presumably affiliated with TSB, is revamping its fleet as well. The company has announced the reintroduction of the ‘Metro Line’ boat service between Sathon and Rama VII piers on the iconic Chao Phraya River. At present, 35 electric boats ply this route, serving over 5,000 passengers daily. With plans to add nine more electric boats to the fleet, the company appears poised to substantially increase its passenger capacity.

An Eye on Tourism

TSB is not only focusing on daily commuters but also aims to cater to the thriving tourist industry in Thailand. The company is in the process of preparing to offer year-round tourist boat services, potentially opening up new avenues for exploration for international and domestic tourists alike. The move towards eco-friendly transportation options presents a compelling narrative of a company in tune with global environmental concerns, while also catering to the needs of its diverse customer base.

Business Transportation
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

