TGS Sets New Record with Deepwater OBN Survey Offshore Guyana

Seismic data acquisition specialist TGS announced the successful completion of a groundbreaking deepwater Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) survey offshore Guyana. This project, which was commissioned by ExxonMobil Guyana, set a new record as the longest deepwater node survey ever conducted, lasting over 410 days and covering 2,400 square kilometers of OBN data.

Unprecedented Achievement

Using their advanced ZXPLR node technology, TGS finished the data acquisition process 20 days ahead of schedule. This feat not only showcases TGS’ capability but also highlights the efficiency and effectiveness of their technology in seismic data collection. During the survey, TGS was recognized with 12 Catch of the Week awards from ExxonMobil for exceptional health, safety, and environmental achievements. Additionally, the company removed 1.2 metric tons of marine debris from the ocean, reflecting their commitment to environmental preservation.

Executive Insights

Carel Hooijkaas, Executive Vice President of Acquisition at TGS, expressed great pride in this achievement, describing it as a premier accomplishment for ExxonMobil Guyana. He attributed the success to the company’s ‘ONE TEAM’ approach and culture, reinforcing the importance of teamwork and collaboration in achieving remarkable results.

More Wins for TGS

Aside from the Guyana project, TGS also announced contracts for three-month proprietary OBN data acquisition in the North Sea and a two-month contract in the Gulf of Mexico. These contracts emphasize the growing importance of OBN data in reservoir development strategies. Furthermore, TGS completed the imaging phase for the NOAKA OBN multi-client seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea. The company used its proprietary processing and imaging technology to enhance subsurface insights, further solidifying their position as a leader in the field.

In a significant development, TGS revealed that its shareholders have approved a merger plan with PGS. This merger is expected to complete in the first half of 2024, pending regulatory approvals and conditions.