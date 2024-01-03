en English
Business

TFI Warns Against Scam Page Selling Leap Card Subscriptions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:35 am EST
TFI Warns Against Scam Page Selling Leap Card Subscriptions

In a recent development, Transport for Ireland (TFI) has raised an alarm regarding a deceptive social media page that purports to sell an annual subscription to a Leap card at a significantly reduced price of €2.35. The transport authority has urged the public to steer clear of the fraudulent account, impelling them to report any dubious activities to the social media platform.

Scam Page with Deceptive Promotion

The scam involves a seemingly attractive promotion featuring a photo of an individual brandishing a Leap card in Dublin’s city center. The post is accompanied by a caption that lures users with an irresistible offer of an all-year-round public transport pass at an unbelievably low price. The scam page also shared a link, leading users to a site where they could supposedly ‘order’ this discounted Leap card.

TFI’s Advisory to Commuters

TFI has advised commuters to avoid any interaction with the scam account. The transport authority has reminded the public to source accurate information from its official social media accounts and website. TFI has also issued a cautionary note against clicking on any links provided by the fraudulent page. These links, as TFI warns, could potentially redirect users to a fraudulent platform with risks of identity theft and financial loss.

Public Transport Scams: A Growing Concern

The incident underscores a growing concern over scams involving public transport services. Fake accounts and fraudulent schemes have become increasingly prevalent on social media platforms, exploiting unsuspecting users looking for cost-effective commuting options. As digital platforms become more embedded in our daily lives, the public needs to remain vigilant against such deceptive practices, reporting suspicious activity to the respective authorities at the earliest.

Business Ireland Transportation
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

