Texas Excludes Barclays from Municipal Bond Market Over ESG Policies

In a bold move by the Texas Attorney General's office, Barclays, the multinational investment bank, has been barred from participating in the state's municipal bond market. The decision comes in response to Barclays' failure to adequately address inquiries about their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies, particularly those concerning the achievement of net-zero carbon emissions. Attorney General Ken Paxton's office has classified Barclays as a potential boycotter of fossil fuels, a categorization based on Texas law.

Barclays Silent on ESG Commitments

Barclays, a known member of the Net Zero Banking Alliance, was given the opportunity to clarify its stance on its ESG commitments but chose not to engage with the attorney general's inquiries. This lack of response led the Public Finance Division of the Attorney General's office to take drastic action. Effective immediately, the division will not sanction any public securities involving Barclays.

Texas' Broad Scrutiny of Banks

This move against Barclays is part of a wider scrutiny that began in November, when the attorney general's office began investigating the ESG policies of several large banks. These included Bank of America, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo. While none of these other banks have indicated any inability to comply with requests for information, the warning to Barclays has set a precedent.

Protecting Key Texas Industries

The action against Barclays is part of Texas' efforts to enforce laws that prevent taxpayer funds from supporting companies whose ESG policies could potentially harm key Texas industries, including fossil fuels and firearms. Texas laws prohibit state and local government contracts valued at $100,000 or more with companies that 'boycott' or 'discriminate' against these industries. Other investment banks, like UBS and Citigroup, have previously been barred from Texas deals for similar reasons. These actions reflect the state's commitment to protecting its industries from what it perceives as unfair ESG policies.