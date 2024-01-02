Tesla’s Record-Breaking Sales Performance Boosts Stock

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, has reported a record-breaking fourth quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s predictions and meeting its full-year expectations. Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has witnessed an upward surge following the announcement of selling 1.81 million vehicles in 2023, a figure that aligns with its previously stated estimates. The company produced 494,989 units and delivered 484,507 vehicles in Q4, indicating a 38% growth in vehicle deliveries for the full year.

Tesla’s Impressive Performance

The Q4 2023 delivery figure of 484,507 surpassed the previous quarterly delivery record by 18,367 units. In 2023, Tesla delivered 1,808,581 cars and produced 1,845,985 vehicles, representing a 38% and 35% YoY growth, respectively. These impressive figures have contributed to the bullish trend in Tesla’s stock.

However, in a significant development, China’s BYD surpassed Tesla in battery electric vehicle sales for the first time. BYD reported sales of over 526,000 fully electric vehicles in Q4 2023 compared to Tesla’s sales of nearly 485,000 for the same period.

Challenges and Strategies

Despite facing scrutiny from regulators over its self-driving technology, and having to recall more than 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, Tesla managed to maintain its robust sales momentum. The company offered increased discounts and incentives to boost sales, particularly for its Model 3 cars and Model Y sports utility vehicles, which accounted for 461,538 deliveries in the quarter.

Analysts suggest that Tesla may need to continue price cuts to maintain demand, especially for models that lost their tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite these challenges, Tesla’s delivery numbers were up 38%, and its total production in 2023 reached 1.85 million units.

The Road Ahead

Tesla’s strong sales performance, despite the increasing competition from traditional carmakers, positions it favorably for the future. It is on track to sell more than two million cars in 2024. However, the company will have to navigate through the intensified competition from General Motors, Hyundai, Ford Motor, and Volkswagen. In China, Tesla’s competition with BYD and other Chinese automakers is heating up, with BYD surpassing Tesla in the number of fully electric cars sold worldwide in Q4.

Despite the price cuts that reduced Tesla’s profits by 44 percent in the third quarter, the company continues to hold a significant advantage over other carmakers as some of its car models remain eligible for federal tax credits in 2024.

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow and evolve, Tesla’s strategic moves and performance metrics will be crucial in defining its trajectory in the global automotive industry.