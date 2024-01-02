en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tesla’s Record-Breaking Sales Performance Boosts Stock

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Tesla’s Record-Breaking Sales Performance Boosts Stock

Tesla, the electric vehicle giant, has reported a record-breaking fourth quarter, exceeding Wall Street’s predictions and meeting its full-year expectations. Tesla’s stock (TSLA) has witnessed an upward surge following the announcement of selling 1.81 million vehicles in 2023, a figure that aligns with its previously stated estimates. The company produced 494,989 units and delivered 484,507 vehicles in Q4, indicating a 38% growth in vehicle deliveries for the full year.

Tesla’s Impressive Performance

The Q4 2023 delivery figure of 484,507 surpassed the previous quarterly delivery record by 18,367 units. In 2023, Tesla delivered 1,808,581 cars and produced 1,845,985 vehicles, representing a 38% and 35% YoY growth, respectively. These impressive figures have contributed to the bullish trend in Tesla’s stock.

However, in a significant development, China’s BYD surpassed Tesla in battery electric vehicle sales for the first time. BYD reported sales of over 526,000 fully electric vehicles in Q4 2023 compared to Tesla’s sales of nearly 485,000 for the same period.

Challenges and Strategies

Despite facing scrutiny from regulators over its self-driving technology, and having to recall more than 2 million vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system, Tesla managed to maintain its robust sales momentum. The company offered increased discounts and incentives to boost sales, particularly for its Model 3 cars and Model Y sports utility vehicles, which accounted for 461,538 deliveries in the quarter.

Analysts suggest that Tesla may need to continue price cuts to maintain demand, especially for models that lost their tax credit under the Inflation Reduction Act. Despite these challenges, Tesla’s delivery numbers were up 38%, and its total production in 2023 reached 1.85 million units.

The Road Ahead

Tesla’s strong sales performance, despite the increasing competition from traditional carmakers, positions it favorably for the future. It is on track to sell more than two million cars in 2024. However, the company will have to navigate through the intensified competition from General Motors, Hyundai, Ford Motor, and Volkswagen. In China, Tesla’s competition with BYD and other Chinese automakers is heating up, with BYD surpassing Tesla in the number of fully electric cars sold worldwide in Q4.

Despite the price cuts that reduced Tesla’s profits by 44 percent in the third quarter, the company continues to hold a significant advantage over other carmakers as some of its car models remain eligible for federal tax credits in 2024.

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow and evolve, Tesla’s strategic moves and performance metrics will be crucial in defining its trajectory in the global automotive industry.

0
Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Enpro Inc. Stock Skyrockets: An Analysis of the Figures and Future Projections

By Dil Bar Irshad

Geopolitical Tensions Threaten Global Trade: Insights from ShipMatrix President

By Aqsa Younas Rana

BMC's Auction of Attached Properties Postponed Amid Legal Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

Sarah Martins Exposes Judy Austin's Plot: A Tale of Broken Bonds and Brewing Controversy

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Financial Sector Company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc Experiences ...
@Business · 2 mins
Financial Sector Company Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc Experiences ...
heart comment 0
Best’s Review Launches Comprehensive Guide to Understand Insurance Industry

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Best's Review Launches Comprehensive Guide to Understand Insurance Industry
Alphabet Inc. Continues to Outperform Earnings Expectations

By Geeta Pillai

Alphabet Inc. Continues to Outperform Earnings Expectations
Tokenization: The Game-Changer in the Financial Landscape

By Ebenezer Mensah

Tokenization: The Game-Changer in the Financial Landscape
Amazon Slashes Prices on LEGO Star Wars Diorama Sets

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Amazon Slashes Prices on LEGO Star Wars Diorama Sets
Latest Headlines
World News
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
17 seconds
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
39 seconds
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
40 seconds
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
45 seconds
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
2 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
2 mins
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
2 mins
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
2 mins
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
2 mins
Dry January: A Healthful Start to the New Year
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
37 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
41 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
44 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
51 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app