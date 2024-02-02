Tesla's Cybertruck: A Luxury Only for High Earners?

The Tesla Cybertruck, the electric vehicle that has been the talk of the town for its hefty price tag, is under scrutiny. The cost, almost double of what was initially projected by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, has raised eyebrows, yet it has not deterred reservation holders from proceeding with their purchases. An analysis by TikTok user Humphrey Yang sheds light on the financial implications of owning a Cybertruck.

Humphrey Yang's Calculations

Yang presented two scenarios to gauge the affordability of the Cybertruck. In the first scenario, a buyer makes a 20% down payment and finances the remainder over a period of four to six years. This results in monthly payments ranging from $913 to $1,294, which is noticeably more than the average U.S. car payment of $729.

The '10 Percent Rule'

In Yang's second scenario, the '10 percent rule' was applied, which suggests that car payments should not exceed 10% of a buyer's gross income. According to this principle, a buyer would need an annual income between $91,300 and $129,400 to afford the Cybertruck without financial strain. This requisite income is significantly more than the average U.S. salary of $59,428, and even surpasses the average salaries in states with the highest earnings.

Ford CEO Jim Farley's Views

Jim Farley, the CEO of Ford, has hinted that the Cybertruck is tailored towards a Silicon Valley audience, aligning with the higher median salaries in areas like San Francisco and Oakland, where incomes exceed $100,000. This viewpoint reinforces the perception that the Tesla Cybertruck, despite its innovative design and green credentials, is a luxury item accessible only to a specific, well-heeled demographic.