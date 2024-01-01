Tesla’s Cybertruck: A Journey of Innovation and Challenges

Tesla’s Cybertruck, the electric vehicle (EV) industry’s answer to the pickup market, finally began deliveries at the end of November 2023, nearly four years after its unveiling in November 2019. The journey, however, has been far from smooth, reflecting the company’s audacious bet on a radically different design and material choice that ended up complicating the manufacturing process.

Challenging Production Process

The Cybertruck’s unique design, featuring a custom stainless steel alloy, made it particularly difficult to manufacture. The use of stainless steel, which is hard to tool and reveals any flaws when cut, especially given the vehicle’s flat, angular design, posed one of the biggest challenges. Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, openly admitted the complexity of building the Cybertruck, stating in an October earnings call, “We dug our own grave with Cybertruck.”

Revolutionary Manufacturing Technique

Tesla’s Vice President of Vehicle Engineering, Lars Moravy, disclosed that the company had to develop a new manufacturing process called “air bending” to shape the steel without touching it. This innovation, while impressive, amplified the manufacturing challenge. Furthermore, Musk highlighted the need for sub-micron level precision in the Cybertruck’s construction due to its bright metal and straight edges.

Tempered Production Scale Expectations

Musk also tempered expectations for the Cybertruck’s production scale, predicting that it would take at least a year to become a significant positive cash flow contributor. This is a clear indication of the difficulties in scaling the production of such a uniquely designed vehicle, which continues to pose a challenge for Tesla.

Strong Demand Despite Obstacles

Despite the production challenges, the Cybertruck has seen strong demand, with over 2 million reservations by December 2023. It is a testament to the innovation and risk-taking spirit of Tesla, even as it faces competition from Chinese automaker BYD Co., which reported robust fully electric vehicle sales in the fourth quarter of 2023.