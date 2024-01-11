en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:36 pm EST
Tesla Temporarily Suspends Production at Berlin Factory Amid Red Sea Conflict

Tesla, the automotive and energy company, is set to temporarily halt most of its car production at its Gruenheide, Berlin factory. The suspension, which is due to last for two weeks, from January 29th to February 11th, has been triggered by an unprecedented shortage of components. The crux of the issue lies in the disruption of transport routes, largely attributed to an ongoing armed conflict in the Red Sea. This upheaval has led to substantial changes in transportation routes between Europe and Asia, specifically affecting Tesla’s supply chain and production.

The Ripple Effect of Armed Conflict

The Red Sea conflict, involving attacks on vessels, has forced major shipping companies to reroute their journeys. These new routes circumnavigate South Africa’s Cape of Good Hope, adding approximately 10 days to the transit time from Asia to northern Europe. The extended journey has not only led to a lag in delivery times but also incurred an additional $1 million in fuel costs. The fallout of this conflict is now visibly impacting Europe’s largest economy, with Tesla being the first company to disclose an interruption to output directly linked to these disruptions.

The Impact on Tesla’s Operations

The logistical changes have created a ripple effect, disturbing the supply chain and impacting the production of the Model Y at the Tesla Gruenheide factory. The temporary shutdown is anticipated to result in a shortfall of 5,000-7,000 Model Y SUVs. However, the company remains optimistic and has announced that production will resume in full swing on February 12th. Details regarding the missing components and the strategy to restore production remain undisclosed.

Compounded Challenges

The component shortage comes at a challenging time for Tesla, which is simultaneously grappling with a labour dispute with the Swedish trade union IF Metall over the signing of a collective bargaining agreement. Concurrently, other companies are also feeling the pressure, with several warning of impending delays to deliveries due to the disruption in the Red Sea. The crisis thus illustrates the delicate interplay between geopolitical conflict and global commerce, the ramifications of which are beginning to unfold.

0
Automotive Business Europe
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
21 mins ago
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars
In an unprecedented move, Jessica Rosenworcel, the chairwoman of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), has reached out to nine prominent automakers with inquiries regarding the prevention of stalking or harassment through connected car systems. The connected car features, which are now ubiquitous in modern vehicles, provide various conveniences such as remote engine start, vehicle location
FCC Chairwoman Inquiries Automakers on Stalking Prevention Through Connected Cars
REE Automotive Starts Delivery of P7-C, the First Fully By-Wire Truck in the U.S.
55 mins ago
REE Automotive Starts Delivery of P7-C, the First Fully By-Wire Truck in the U.S.
Tesla Motors Outperforms Industry Predictions: A Force to Be Reckoned With
1 hour ago
Tesla Motors Outperforms Industry Predictions: A Force to Be Reckoned With
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts
27 mins ago
Ford's Innovative Step: Turning Olive Tree Waste into Durable Auto Parts
Polestar Welcomes New Leadership: A Fresh Steering for the Future
32 mins ago
Polestar Welcomes New Leadership: A Fresh Steering for the Future
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
41 mins ago
Bowling Green Assembly Plant Suspends Tours Amidst Major Manufacturing Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
2 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
3 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
3 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
16 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
16 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
17 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
17 mins
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
17 mins
Drayton Valley Extends Financial Aid for Fitness Access
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app