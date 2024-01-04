Tesla Cybertruck’s Wiper Cost Fuels Debate on EV Ownership Expenses

A recent report from The Verge has stirred discussions around the perceived cost of maintaining electric vehicles (EVs), with a focus on the Tesla Cybertruck’s windshield wiper system. The report reveals that the replacement cost for the Cybertruck’s windshield wiper blade alone is expected to be $75, while the entire arm and blade assembly would cost $165. This information was shared by Tesla enthusiast Nic Cruz Patane, who discovered the pricing details in the Tesla Cybertruck parts catalog.

Costs of EV Ownership: Perception and Reality

The Cybertruck’s windshield wiper price is seen as significant, not because it’s exorbitantly high, but because it could influence the perception that electric vehicles are costly to purchase and maintain. However, it is crucial to clarify that most EVs employ conventional wipers. Moreover, EVs offer potential savings through lower fuel costs and available tax credits, which can offset some of the upfront expenses.

Comparative Costs with Conventional Vehicles

When compared to conventional vehicles, the Cybertruck’s wiper cost doesn’t seem quite as steep. Kelley Blue Book, a trusted source for vehicle pricing and valuations, notes that the average cost for a windshield wiper replacement, including parts and labor, is between $53 and $64. Hence, while the Cybertruck’s wiper is more expensive, the difference isn’t as vast as it might initially appear.

Third-Party Parts: A Potential Solution?

While the exact cost of owning and repairing a Cybertruck remains unknown, many discussions online suggest the possibility of third-party generic parts becoming available in the future. This could potentially provide cheaper alternatives to the original Tesla parts. However, skeptics argue that due to the Cybertruck’s expected low volume production, a substantial third-party accessory market might not emerge soon.

Despite the debates around the Cybertruck’s wiper costs and the broader implications for EV ownership, it’s clear that the electrification of the automobile industry is here to stay. The focus now should be on bridging the perception gap around EV costs and debunking myths to encourage more consumers to make the switch to sustainable transportation options.