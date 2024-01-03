en English
Business

Tesco’s Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for Clubcard Holders

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Tesco’s Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for Clubcard Holders

Tesco, one of the world’s leading multinational groceries and general merchandise retailers, has officially announced its Baby Event for 2024. The event, which offers remarkable markdowns on a vast selection of baby products, is set to run until Tuesday, February 6. The discounts, a bonanza for parents and caregivers, are available to Tesco Clubcard holders and can be enjoyed both in-store and online.

Up to 49% Off on Baby Essentials

The Baby Event features discounts of up to 49% on items as diverse as nappies, feeding essentials, sleeping aids, travel cots, baby monitors, wipes, and snacks. These substantial reductions offer a great opportunity for parents to stock up on baby essentials without breaking the bank.

Tommee Tippee, Pampers, and Johnson’s Among Discounted Brands

Notable brands such as Tommee Tippee, Pampers, and Johnson’s are included in the sale. Among the deals is a generous 49% discount on a Tommee Tippee Manual Breast Pump. There are also reduced prices on bibs, wipes, nappy pants, and bath time products including Aveeno Baby wash and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo.

Discounts on Bedtime Items and Toddler Snacks

Moreover, parents can enjoy savings on bedtime items such as the Nuby Penguin Cot Mobile and various sleep aids. Snacks for toddlers are also offered at discounted rates, making the event a one-stop shop for all baby product needs.

To access these discounts, customers must present their Clubcard or fob at the checkout when shopping in-store. For online purchases, the discounts are automatically applied at checkout. The deals are also accessible through the Tesco App, providing an additional convenience for busy parents.

Business
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

