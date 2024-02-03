Tesco Introduces Hybrid Mandarins, Signals Shift in Citrus Fruit Market

UK major retailer, Tesco, is introducing a new range of hybrid mandarins, named Meiravit, Havva, Orit, and Sigal, in a bid to cater to the British consumers' evolving preference for seedless and sweet citrus fruits. Over the last two decades, traditional satsuma production, once a beloved variety for its seedless nature and sweet taste, has steadily decreased. Consequently, growers in Spain and Morocco, the primary suppliers of Britain's oranges, have shifted their focus to European-preferred, seed-bearing clementines.

Hybrids: The Future of Citrus Fruits

The hybrid fruits are the result of a meticulous, long-term breeding program that Tesco has spearheaded in conjunction with its suppliers and growers. These varieties draw desirable traits from mandarins, satsumas, oranges, and even grapefruit. They offer a plethora of advantages over traditional varieties, such as fewer seeds, resistance to early season greening, extended shelf life, enhanced aroma, and vibrant color.

Transforming Market Trends

These hybrid fruits are not only poised to revolutionize the citrus fruit market but also indicate potential shifts in import trends. Bennie Smidt from AMT Fresh predicts that the popularity of these hybrid varieties could signify a decline in the import of traditional clementines in the coming decade. Notably, Tesco has recorded a doubling in hybrid sales from 2017 to 2023, and the average UK consumer now consumes around 3kg of mandarins annually.

Impact on the UK Market

The UK, dependent on Spanish oranges from October to May, is the largest European market for the fruit. It experienced a 13% increase in orange imports in 2022 compared to the previous year. As a response to seasonal changes and supply challenges, Tesco had previously dealt with green satsumas and clementines when high temperatures in Spain affected the ripening process. The introduction of these hybrid mandarins, more resilient to seasonal changes, indicates a strategic move to ensure consistent supply and customer satisfaction.