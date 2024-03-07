Victor Ai, Founder and CEO of Terminus Group, recently met with Bahrain's top officials in Manama to discuss bolstering green and digital economic ties, underscoring the kingdom's commitment to sustainable and innovative development. This rendezvous included key Bahraini figures like H.E. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri and representatives from the Bahrain Economic Development Board and Bahrain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, focusing on advancing AIoT technologies and AI for future cities.

Strengthening Bilateral Cooperation

During the meeting, H.E. Eman Ahmed Al Doseri lauded Terminus Group's recent strides and highlighted Bahrain's eagerness to deepen its economic and digital collaboration with China. The dialogue centered on enhancing digital economy cooperation, establishing industrial cooperation mechanisms, and fostering investment in sustainable infrastructure development. This initiative is seen as a pivotal step towards realizing Bahrain’s Economic Vision 2030, which emphasizes sustainability, competitiveness, and fairness.

Terminus Group's Ambition for Bahrain

Victor Ai expressed that Bahrain, known for its financial acumen, is also becoming a hub for green and digital innovation within the GCC. Terminus Group, with its focus on creating inclusive and innovative future cities, finds a natural partner in Bahrain. The company is eager to contribute to Bahrain’s transformation by implementing state-of-the-art technologies to enhance AI for future cities management, optimize industries, and boost trade and investment cooperation globally.

Creating a Sustainable Future Together

Since its inception in 2015, Terminus Group has championed the development of AIoT-enabled solutions to foster urban sustainable management and promote the growth of green, low-carbon future cities worldwide. The partnership between Terminus Group and Bahrain represents a significant leap towards integrating cutting-edge technologies in the Middle East, setting a benchmark for global collaboration in green and digital economy sectors.

This collaboration between Terminus Group and Bahrain not only signifies a strong bilateral relationship but also showcases a shared vision for a sustainable, competitive, and fair future. As both parties work towards integrating innovative technologies in urban development, the global community watches keenly, anticipating the ripple effects of this partnership on the broader green and digital economic landscape.