Tenant Board Members: A Rising Influence in Housing Governance

In the ever-evolving landscape of the housing sector, the voice of the tenant is emerging as a pivotal influence in the governing boards of housing associations. This shift is part of a broader regulatory regime, reflecting directives from the housing secretary and the draft consumer standards that underscore the necessity of weaving tenant perspectives into the decision-making fabric of landlords.

The Rising Role of Tenants

As this fresh paradigm takes shape, tenants are no longer mere bystanders in the housing sector's governance. Their roles on boards are poised for expansion, providing a unique viewpoint and value that could guide the trajectory of housing associations. Jane Eyles, a consultant at Residents First, is among the advocates championing tenant board membership. She highlights the distinct focus and values that tenants can bring to the table, ensuring that the organization's mission remains firmly anchored.

Recruitment and Selection: A Balanced Approach

However, the recruitment of tenant board members isn't a task to be taken lightly. Avoiding elections, which can create misconceptions about power and role, is a key consideration. Instead, the process should lean towards open invitations and targeted recruitment of individuals with pertinent community experience. Parent governors, for instance, could be an ideal fit. Additionally, selecting residents who consistently engage with the organization, even as complainants, can unearth potential insights into systemic issues.

Setting Clear Expectations

Clarity is crucial when introducing prospective tenant board members to their potential role. An open dialogue about the responsibilities, expectations, and the overarching role they would play can help candidates gauge their suitability for the position. This transparency is essential in ensuring that tenant board members can effectively contribute to the governance of housing associations, listen attentively, ask the right questions, and maintain perspective.

The tenants' role as a scrutinizing force in landlord services is a testament to the growing recognition of their views in decision-making processes. This regulatory shift presents a promising step towards a more balanced and inclusive governance model in the housing sector, positioning tenants at the heart of decision-making.