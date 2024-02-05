Tenable Channel Leaders Shine in 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs List

In a recent development, Tenable, a renowned name in Exposure Management, is basking in the glory of having five of its channel leaders recognized in the coveted 2024 CRN Channel Chiefs list. This annual list, curated by CRN, a brand operating under The Channel Company, honors distinguished IT vendor and distribution executives who have made significant contributions to channel strategy and partnerships.

The Outstanding Five

The celebrated Tenable executives include Terry Dolce, Jeff Brooks, Trevor Henney, Greg Goetz, and Christopher Blando. Their unwavering dedication to partners and customers has earned them a place on this prestigious list. They have been instrumental in ensuring mutual success, tirelessly working at the helm of the IT channel ecosystem.

Tenable's Gratitude and Opportunity

In response to this recognition, Jeff Brooks expressed his gratitude. He underlined the myriad opportunities that Tenable's Exposure Management platform provides to its partners. This platform creates new visibility and efficiency use cases, offering a multitude of selling opportunities across various domains like cloud, IT, operational technology (OT), and web applications.

Tenable's Influence in the Cloud Sector

In addition to this, CRN has also recognized Tenable as a 2024 Cloud 100 Company, further accentuating its influence in the cloud sector. Tenable, renowned for its pioneering work with Nessus, has developed the first platform that can secure digital assets across computing platforms. This innovative platform has revolutionized the field of Exposure Management.

A Global Customer Base

The company's robust customer base comprises 43,000 organizations globally. This includes a significant portion of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, as well as numerous government agencies. The recognition of Tenable's channel leaders and its inclusion in the 2024 Cloud 100 Company list is a testament to the company's relentless pursuit of excellence and its commitment to its partners and customers.