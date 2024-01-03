en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Temperature-Controlled Packaging: A Flourishing Global Market Set to Reach $39.4B by 2032

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:24 pm EST
Temperature-Controlled Packaging: A Flourishing Global Market Set to Reach $39.4B by 2032

Global temperature-controlled packaging solutions, indispensable for preserving the quality and integrity of temperature-sensitive products, are witnessing a steady growth. From a value of USD 12.6 Billion in 2022, this market is projected to reach an impressive USD 39.4 Billion by 2032, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.3% from 2023 to 2032. These packaging solutions play a pivotal role across various industries, including pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, healthcare, and food, particularly during storage and transit.

Driving Factors and Challenges

The market’s surge is propelled by the escalating needs of the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, the globalization of supply chains, and a concentrated focus on sustainable, reusable packaging solutions. Regulatory compliance and real-time monitoring capabilities have also become significant catalysts prompting the adoption of these innovative packaging solutions. However, the industry grapples with obstacles such as the steep initial costs of cutting-edge technologies and the requirement for a well-developed cold chain infrastructure.

Market Segmentation and Geographical Trends

The market is divided into active and passive systems, with active systems claiming a more significant share in healthcare. Other segments encompass insulated containers, insulated shippers, refrigerants, and end-users like food & beverage, chemical, and research laboratories. Geographically, North America emerges as a dominant player, largely due to its sizeable pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors. Europe, on the other hand, accentuates eco-friendly packaging, while the Asia-Pacific region is fast expanding owing to its burgeoning pharmaceutical and biotech industries.

Key Players and Innovations

Key market players include ACH Foam Technologies, LLC, AmerisourceBergen Corp., Cold Chain Technologies, Inc., DHL, FedEx Corp., among others. These companies are not only offering temperature-controlled transportation and logistics services but also custom solutions and personalized cold chain logistics. They employ the most recent technologies and industry expertise to secure the safety and integrity of temperature-controlled consignments while focusing on efficient operations, fuel efficiency, and environmental sustainability. The usage of thermal insulated boxes and genuine aluminum foil insulated envelopes, enhancing energy efficiency, prolonging the shelf life of perishable goods, and reducing carbon footprint, are some of the innovative steps taken by these industries.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
32 seconds ago
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
Starbucks has teamed up with Stanley Quencher to launch a limited-edition shimmery pink cup, which has become an instant sensation among coffee enthusiasts. This 40-ounce wonder was released on Wednesday and is available at Starbucks outlets situated within Target locations across the country. This pink cup, the latest addition in the series of collaborations, has
Starbucks' Limited-Edition Pink Cup Causes a Stir
The Impact of Workplace Diversity on Organizational Performance
1 min ago
The Impact of Workplace Diversity on Organizational Performance
End of an Era: The Closure of Westinghouse Plant and the Human Cost of Industrial Evolution
2 mins ago
End of an Era: The Closure of Westinghouse Plant and the Human Cost of Industrial Evolution
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
40 seconds ago
Maui Land & Pineapple Company Welcomes New Independent Directors
Silver Market Shows Signs of Potential Price Surge
59 seconds ago
Silver Market Shows Signs of Potential Price Surge
Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min ago
Nektar Therapeutics to Present at the 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Latest Headlines
World News
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
29 seconds
West Bank Erupts in Protest Following Assassination of Hamas Leader
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
40 seconds
Egypt Withdraws from GERD Negotiations: A Pivotal Shift in Ethiopian Sovereignty
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
1 min
Maryland's Health Department Expands: New Positions Approved Amid Skepticism
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
1 min
Notre Dame Women's Basketball: Injury Crisis Deepens with Emma Risch's Absence
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
1 min
Joe Flacco: A Beacon of Wisdom as Browns Pivot Towards Playoffs
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
2 mins
Amending Thailand's Constitution: A Promise Kept or Power Preserved?
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
2 mins
Biden Administration Official Resigns over U.S. Support for Israel in Gaza Conflict
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
2 mins
North Carolina League of Municipalities to Distribute ARPA Funding to Municipalities
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
2 mins
Erie City Council Inducts New Members, Advocates for Diversity
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
55 mins
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
5 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app