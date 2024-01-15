Temenos Announces Leadership Reshuffle, Promotes William Moroney to President International

In a significant shakeup of its executive leadership, banking software company Temenos has announced the promotion of William Moroney to the position of President International and his inclusion in the Executive Committee. Moroney, who came on board with Temenos in 2020, will now oversee the company's international business that contributes to 57% of its total revenue. His responsibilities will also encompass managing partnerships intended to generate new revenue streams and growing the company's footprint in large tier 1 and 2 banks.

A Fresh Wave of Leadership

Along with Moroney's promotion, Philip Barnett, a long-standing member of the Temenos team since 2003, has also been elevated to the Executive Committee. As President Americas, Barnett is accountable for the company's strategy and the success of its clients in the Americas. His efforts have been instrumental in securing high-profile clients in the region, thereby strengthening the company's foothold.

A Farewell and A New Beginning

Jean-Paul Mergeai, the erstwhile President of International Sales, is stepping down and retiring after a 13-year tenure with Temenos. However, he will continue to serve in an advisory capacity until June 2024 to ensure a seamless transition. Taking over Moroney's previous role as Managing Director for Middle East & Africa is Lee Allcorn, another proven leader within the organization.

Looking Forward with Confidence

Expressing his confidence in the new appointees, CEO Andreas Andreades articulated his gratitude to Mergeai for his significant contributions to Temenos's growth. The reshuffling at the top echelons of the company signifies a renewed focus on strategic partnerships and expansion, particularly in large, influential banks. With a robust team at the helm, Temenos is poised to forge ahead with its ambitious growth initiatives in the international banking software arena.