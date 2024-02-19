Temba Mliswa Challenges Brobondo Over Fraudulent Land Sales in Rusape

In a dramatic unfolding of events, former Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa, has thrown a spotlight on the murky dealings surrounding the sale of land in Rusape, specifically targeting the operations of Brobondo (Pvt) Ltd. This dispute, centered around the Muungwe Royal Estate project, has escalated into a full-blown legal and public confrontation. Mliswa's allegations of fraud against Brobondo, concerning the subdivision permits issued by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, have ignited a fiery debate on the sanctity of land transactions and the integrity of corporate governance in Zimbabwe.

Fraud Allegations and Legal Battles

Mliswa has accused Brobondo of engaging in fraudulent activities to secure a development permit for the Muungwe Royal Estate project. Central to his allegations is the claim that a Form CR6, indicating his resignation as a director from Muungwe Investments (Pvt) Ltd, was deceitfully submitted. This form, Mliswa asserts, was pivotal in Brobondo's acquisition of the disputed development permit. In response to these allegations, Mliswa has taken his grievances to the High Court of Zimbabwe, seeking justice and protection as a minority shareholder in the face of what he describes as exclusionary tactics employed by the majority shareholder, Mr. DNE Mutasa.

Simultaneously, Mliswa has involved the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) to investigate the matter further, suspecting criminal conduct in the obtaining of permits and the falsification of official documents. This move underscores the severity of the accusations and highlights the broader implications for corporate governance and legal compliance in Zimbabwe's real estate sector.

The Public Warning

In light of the ongoing legal proceedings and the unresolved allegations of fraud, Mliswa has taken a bold step in warning the public against purchasing stands from Brobondo in the Rusape area. He argues that engaging with Brobondo under the current circumstances is tantamount to participating in a fraudulent transaction, given the lack of authorization for the development. This cautionary advice aims to protect potential buyers from financial loss and entanglement in a legal quagmire that has yet to be resolved. Mliswa's public stance also serves to pressure Brobondo and related entities to regularize the development, ensuring that all transactions are conducted transparently and lawfully.

Brobondo's Defense

On the flip side, Brobondo (Pvt) Ltd maintains that all its actions regarding the Muungwe Royal Estate project have been above board. The company insists that Mliswa's departure as a director in February 2021 was a legitimate change in its corporate structure, supported by the board of directors' approval. Furthermore, Brobondo challenges Mliswa's claims to shareholding and directorship, demanding evidence to substantiate these claims. Despite the legal challenges, the company reassures its stakeholders that its development agreements are valid and urges them to continue honoring their obligations. This defense highlights the complexities and nuances of corporate governance, especially in the context of Zimbabwe's evolving real estate landscape.

In conclusion, the dispute between Temba Mliswa and Brobondo (Pvt) Ltd over the Muungwe Royal Estate project in Rusape brings to the fore significant issues concerning land sales, corporate governance, and legal compliance in Zimbabwe. As the legal battles unfold and the investigations by ZACC progress, the outcomes of this confrontation will likely have far-reaching implications for the real estate sector and corporate conduct in the country. Both parties stand firm in their positions, leaving the public and potential investors in a state of anticipation for the resolution of this high-stakes dispute.