Temasek Partially Divests Stake in Manipal Health Enterprises

In a strategic move, Temasek Holdings has partially divested its stake in Manipal Health Enterprises Ltd (MHE), one of India's foremost healthcare networks. The partial stake sale has been acquired by a consortium of investors which includes Mubadala Investment Company, Novo Holdings, and the California Public Employees' Retirement System (CalPERS).

Temasek Retains Majority Stake in MHE

Despite the divestment, Temasek will continue to hold a majority stake in MHE post-transaction, signifying its ongoing substantial investment in the Indian healthcare industry. This move comes less than a year after Temasek amplified its shareholding to approximately 59% by purchasing a 41% stake in Manipal for over $2 billion, a deal which valued the company at nearly $4.8 billion.

Divestment Aligns with Temasek's Strategy

The sale of the partial stake has been conducted at the same company valuation as the previous funding round. This divestment aligns with Temasek's strategy to de-risk its investment portfolio while maintaining a controlling interest in MHE.

Investors Express Confidence in Manipal's Growth

Camilla Macapili Languille, Mubadala’s Head of Life Sciences, has expressed confidence in Manipal's growth trajectory. The optimism stems from India's escalating demand for high-quality hospital care. Manipal Health Enterprises boasts an impressive presence in India with over 30 hospitals and upwards of 5,000 doctors.