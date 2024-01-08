en English
Telecommunications Industry at a Pivotal Point: 5G Challenges and AI Opportunities as 2023 Ends

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:24 pm EST
As the curtains close on 2023, the telecommunications industry is at a critical juncture, grappling with transformative dynamics defined by the accelerated deployment and monetization of 5G technology, the decommissioning of legacy networks, and the assimilation of burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI). Despite the heightened performance capabilities of 5G, consumer sentiment remains tepid, compelling the industry to explore avenues for 5G’s monetization beyond its initial applications. AI has emerged as a significant focus, with companies ardently pursuing the development of smarter networks and exploring AI’s generative capabilities. The industry is also increasingly aware of sustainability, with initial 5G networks prioritizing speed over energy efficiency, thus driving a concerted push for more sustainable practices in the future.

Monetizing 5G Amid Customer Dissatisfaction

The monetization of 5G remains a significant challenge for the telecommunications industry. Despite the enhanced performance that 5G delivers, customer sentiment towards this next-generation technology remains lukewarm at best. This mismatch between the technological capabilities of 5G and customer satisfaction is a pressing concern for the industry as it seeks to expand 5G’s monetization potentials beyond its initial applications.

From Test to Full-Scale Implementation: The 5G Standalone (SA) Advancement

One of the critical trends outlined for 2024 by Sylwia Kechiche, Principal Analyst at Ookla, is the pivotal progression of 5G Standalone (SA) from the test phase to full-scale implementation. This move is crucial for the industry, as it signifies a major step in the evolution of 5G technology and its widespread adoption.

Open RAN and Its Interoperability

Another key aspect of the telecommunications landscape in 2024 is the continuing debate over the openness of Open RAN and its interoperability. This issue is crucial for the telecom industry as it grapples with the challenges of integrating diverse network elements and ensuring seamless connectivity.

Collaboration Between Satellite Technology and Telecom Operators

The future of the telecom industry also sees an increased collaboration between satellite technology providers, such as Starlink, and telecom operators. Such partnerships are expected to enhance network coverage and speed, particularly in remote areas, further expanding the reach and capabilities of 5G networks.

Phasing Out of 3G Networks

The phasing out of 3G networks to enhance spectrum efficiency is another trend that is set to define the telecom landscape in 2024. By decommissioning these legacy networks, the industry can free up spectrum for more efficient use, thereby improving the performance of existing 5G networks and paving the way for future technological advancements.

The telecommunications industry’s trajectory will be significantly shaped by strategic decisions in these areas, with expectations of substantial industry collaboration and continued innovation in network technologies. As 2023 concludes and 2024 dawns, the industry stands at a pivotal point, set to navigate the challenges and seize the opportunities presented by 5G monetization and AI integration.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

