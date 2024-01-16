Telangana Chief Minister's Strategic Engagements at WEF Summit Foster Global Partnerships

At the World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Davos, Switzerland, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy engaged in discussions with top executives and dignitaries, a move signaling his commitment to boosting the state's economy and technological infrastructure. Among the notable figures he interacted with were Vasant Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis; Geoff Martha, CEO of Medtronic; Borge Brende, President of the WEF; and Debjani Ghosh, President of NASSCOM.

Establishing a Global Hub for Health Tech and Life Sciences

One significant outcome of these interactions was the agreement to establish the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (C4IR) in Telangana, in collaboration with the WEF. This centre, the first of its kind globally, will focus on healthcare and life sciences as part of the broader vision of the Telangana government to improve the quality of life for its citizens. The aspiration is that the centre will leverage technology to enhance healthcare in Telangana, ultimately becoming a global hub for health tech and life sciences.

Telangana's Growing Prominence in Life Sciences

Notably, Telangana accounts for a third of the global vaccine output and approximately 35% of India's pharmaceutical production. The state's leadership in this field, along with the establishment of C4IR Telangana, positions it as an important node in the global network of 4IR centres. This positions the state government to provide world-class healthcare services, especially in underserviced towns and villages.

Investment in Skills and Global Partnerships

Furthermore, the Chief Minister launched the 'Invest in Telangana' campaign at the WEF, signaling the state's readiness to welcome global investments. Discussions with the WEF also extended to skill development, placement commitments, and employment opportunities for engineering and conventional degree students. The Chief Minister also engaged in talks with Ethiopia's Deputy Prime Minister to explore investment opportunities, emphasizing the importance of global collaboration and the role of political leaders in attracting international business.

The establishment of C4IR Telangana and the Chief Minister's strategic engagements at the WEF summit underscore the state's proactive approach to fostering international collaborations and attracting investments. These initiatives not only position Telangana as a key player in the global healthcare and life sciences landscape but also reflect the government's commitment to improving the lives of its citizens through technological innovation and strategic partnerships.