TekniPlex and Alpek Unveil Sustainable Pharmaceutical PET Blister Film

In a groundbreaking move that addresses looming sustainability legislation and the rising demand for green pharmaceutical packaging, TekniPlex Healthcare and Alpek Polyester have jointly developed a pharmaceutical-grade polyethylene terephthalate (PET) blister film with 30% post-consumer recycled (PCR) monomers. The innovative film, which is set to debut at Pharmapack Paris on January 24 and 25, is fully recyclable within the polyester recycling stream and meets the pharmaceutical requirements of both European and US pharmacopoeias.

Unveiling a World-First PET Blister Film

This pioneering product, a combination of TekniPlex’s polyester lidding and the blister film, heralds a significant step forward in sustainable packaging solutions. The film’s recycled content is procured through chemical recycling, a process that generates a resin comparable in quality to virgin materials. Alpek’s polymer reactor produces the material in a master reel using the melt-to-sheet process.

Addressing Upcoming Sustainability Regulations

The development of this PET blister film is particularly pertinent given the imminent EU Packaging & Packaging Waste Regulation. This regulation is expected to mandate recyclability and establish PCR content requirements across various industries. With this product, pharmaceutical companies are now positioned to proactively address these upcoming sustainability regulations.

Industry’s Commitment to Sustainability

In the broader context of the pharmaceutical industry, this development underscores a commitment to sustainability that extends beyond mere compliance. It highlights sustainable manufacturing practices, energy efficiency, reductions in single-use plastics, and the advent of biodegradable packaging innovations. The industry is not just looking to reduce its environmental impact but is actively establishing sustainable practices, waste reduction, recycling programs, and water conservation measures, all of which are vital components of sustainable pharmaceutical packaging innovation.