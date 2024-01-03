en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Tefal Unveils Substantial Discounts in January Sale

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:06 am EST
Tefal Unveils Substantial Discounts in January Sale

Reputed kitchen, homeware, and laundry product brand, Tefal, has kicked off the New Year with a bang, announcing a broad sale on its website that extends across most of its expansive range. The sale, which runs until January 31, offers a generous 20% discount across its entire online catalog, barring only those items listed under clearance.

A Bounty of Discounts

The January sale is not limited to a mere 20% off. Customers can further cash in on the opportunity by applying the promo code ‘JANUARY’ at checkout, enabling them to avail of an additional discount of up to 50% on select items. This means that some of Tefal’s top-rated products are now available at half their regular price, a deal that’s hard to pass up for anyone looking to upgrade their kitchen, home, or laundry appliances.

Highlights of the Sale

Among the multitude of products on sale, several standouts warrant special attention. Notably, the Easy Fry Dual Air Fryer & Grill, Turbo Cuisine, Cook4me Touch, GC713D40 OptiGrill Plus, Ingenio Daily Chef 12pc Set, Care For You, Ultimate Pure, and Pure Tex have all seen substantial price cuts. These popular Tefal products, now available at a fraction of their usual cost, are likely to be snatched up quickly by savvy shoppers.

Offering More Than Just Savings

While the financial savings are undoubtedly a significant draw, the sale also provides customers with a chance to experience the quality and innovation that Tefal is renowned for. The brand’s commitment to providing functional, user-friendly products that simplify daily life is evident in each of its offerings, making this sale an opportunity to invest in long-lasting, reliable appliances at a steal.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Coca-Cola's Steady Growth and High Insider Ownership: A Deep Dive for Investors

By Momen Zellmi

Inigo Secures $100m with Third Catastrophe Bond Issuance

By BNN Correspondents

Air Canada Ranked Last for On-Time Arrivals in 2023, Reveals Aviation Report

By Sakchi Khandelwal

WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Tesco's Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for ...
@Business · 53 seconds
Tesco's Baby Event 2024: Significant Discounts on Baby Essentials for ...
heart comment 0
Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism

By Olalekan Adigun

Rwanda Mining Shake-Up: Licenses Revoked in Quest for Compliance and Professionalism
Tefal’s January Sale: A Bonanza of Deals on Homeware and Kitchen Products

By Waqas Arain

Tefal's January Sale: A Bonanza of Deals on Homeware and Kitchen Products
Institutional Ownership Dominates W.W. Grainger, Inc.: What Does it Mean for Investors?

By Hadeel Hashem

Institutional Ownership Dominates W.W. Grainger, Inc.: What Does it Mean for Investors?
DexCom Inc. Stock Soars: A Deep Dive into Its Performance and Market Sentiment

By BNN Correspondents

DexCom Inc. Stock Soars: A Deep Dive into Its Performance and Market Sentiment
Latest Headlines
World News
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
25 seconds
Çukurova Mayor Visits Dörtler District: Pledges Continued Service Ahead of Elections
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
39 seconds
National Assembly Chairman Lauds Tay Ninh's Development and Encourages Regional Cooperation
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
55 seconds
WaBa Grill Introduces Boom Boom Way Veggie Bowls: A Fresh Take on Healthy Fast Food
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
2 mins
Chet Holmgren: The Rookie Reviving Stackhouse's Legacy Against the Celtics
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
3 mins
Travis Ambrose Surpasses 1,000 Points in Varsity Career: A Milestone for Reeths-Puffer's Basketball Program
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
3 mins
New Spa Franchise Elevates Ohio's Wellness Landscape Amid Other Business Developments
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
4 mins
MediWound Secures Additional Funding to Advance Revolutionary Burn Treatment
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
4 mins
Exeter Orthodontics Invites Dental Nurses for Part-time Role
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
4 mins
Understanding Herpes: Transmission, Symptoms, and Management
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
5 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
8 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app