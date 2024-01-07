Teesside Kickstarts 2024 with a Flurry of Planning Activities

The first week of 2024 has marked a pivotal point for Teesside with a surge in planning activities, notably in the housing and transportation sectors. The announcement of significant proposals such as a new railway station at Teesside Airport, a study into the feasibility of a ‘Tees Tunnel’ connecting Hartlepool and Redcar, and various housing projects has created a buzz in the region.

‘Tees Tunnel’ and Teesside Airport Railway Station

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen has underscored the potential benefits of the proposed Tees Tunnel. This ambitious project aims to reduce travel times and improve access to jobs by establishing a direct link between Hartlepool and Redcar. Alongside this, the Teesside Airport’s proposed railway station development, a part of a broader transport package, is seeking approval from the Tees Valley Combined Authority. Backed by a proposed £20 million investment following the cancellation of the Northern leg of HS2, these initiatives could reshape the region’s transportation landscape.

Housing Developments and Local Concerns

In the housing sector, Sayser Developments Limited has submitted plans for a 60-home development in Hartlepool, pledging high-quality and sustainable housing. Conversely, a proposal by Marian Construction for seven new homes off Yarm High Street has been met with objections from locals concerned about potential nuisance and antisocial behavior. Elsewhere, Keepmoat Homes has proposed plans for 576 new homes across Stockton and Ingleby Barwick, a project with the potential to generate numerous jobs.

Investments and Expansions

Further stirring the pot, The Starting Gate pub in Redcar is slated for a major refurbishment by the Craft Union Pub Company. Cheese company Tom Walker & Sons is also planning to expand its operations with a new factory in Stockton. Meanwhile, Lightwater Valley’s plans for glamping pods have been approved, and the contentious Nunthorpe Grange housing development has been revisited due to housing demand and financial considerations for the local council.

These developments, coupled with the region’s planning activities, are indicative of a potentially transformative year for Teesside. Whether it’s in the realm of transportation, housing, or hospitality, the region is poised for change, promising a blend of new opportunities and challenges in 2024.