Teen Entrepreneur Justin Jin Expands Media Empire to Africa

17-year-old Canadian high school student and entrepreneur, Justin Jin, has made a strategic move to tap into the burgeoning African consumer market with the sale of a part of his company, Poybo Media Group Ltd., to Africa Media Group Inc. (AMG). The result of this sale is the formation of Poybo Africa, a new division set to make waves in the sphere of humor culture in South Africa and Nigeria.

Poybo Africa: A New Player in the African Media Landscape

At the helm of this newly founded division is 18-year-old Muraty Azikiwe. Operating out of Lekki, Nigeria, Poybo Africa will focus on building a localized brand identity, a move that stands in contrast to Poybo’s North American operations. The company’s aim is to become a major player in the African media landscape, and with entertainment revenue on the continent expected to reach US$104.60 billion by 2027, the stakes are high.

The Sale: A Strategic Maneuver

The sale includes the Celebrity Observer and Preneur brands, both of which have achieved significant success under Poybo’s banner, reaching an impressive 220 million people annually and accumulating 4.7 billion content views. This strategic sale positions Poybo Africa as one of the largest youth media companies on the continent.

Empowering African Youth through Media

But Poybo Africa’s ambitions extend beyond just profitability. The team at Poybo Africa plans to support social media accounts created by African teenagers, leveraging their global networks for promotion and distribution. In doing so, they hope to empower African youth, giving them a platform to express themselves and share their unique perspectives with the world.