Business

Teen Entrepreneur Alia’s Candle-Making Company Lights Up Egyptian Business Scene

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:26 am EST
Teen Entrepreneur Alia’s Candle-Making Company Lights Up Egyptian Business Scene

In a whirlwind of entrepreneurial innovation, 16-year-old Alia from Solihull has made a prominent mark on the Egyptian business scene with her groundbreaking candle-making company. A venture that originated during the lockdown from a humble hobby of making bracelets, Alia’s business idea evolved into producing unique, soy-based candles that double as skin lotion.

Shark Tank Success and Social Media Explosion

The young entrepreneur’s business shot to astronomical popularity after she successfully pitched her company on Shark Tank Egypt. Alia managed to secure investments from three out of the five ‘sharks’ following her December appearance, which was part of her work experience. The success story of this young prodigy quickly spread across the Middle East, with her pitch video garnering over 7.6 million views on Facebook. Additionally, her Instagram account witnessed meteoric growth, escalating from 3,600 to a staggering 68,000 followers in a matter of just 10 days.

Rapid Product Sell-out and Future Expansion Plans

Alia’s innovative candles were an instant hit among her customers, selling out within minutes of being listed online. She didn’t stop at just business success, though. Reflecting her commitment to social causes, Alia employed three individuals from a charity supporting burn victims, a cause she had previously contributed to from her business proceeds. Currently juggling her A-level studies in economics, physics, and chemistry with managing her company, Alia has ambitious plans. She aims to expand her production to the UK and intends to manufacture her candles during school holidays when she visits Egypt with her family.

Billionaire Mark Cuban Breaks Signature Negotiation Tactic

In another noteworthy Shark Tank development, billionaire investor Mark Cuban broke away from his usual negotiation style. He offered $750,000 for a 10% equity stake in a vegan cheese company, Rebel Cheese. The company had already recorded an impressive $2.5 million in revenue in 2022 and projected earnings of $3.5 million for 2023. Fellow shark Lori Greiner also joined the investment, demonstrating faith in the company’s promising future.

Business Egypt Social Issues
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

