Teck Resources Secures First Option on Condor’s Cobreorco Project

Teck Resources Limited, a leading player in the mining sector, has secured a significant first option on the Cobreorco copper-gold project in Peru, owned by Condor. The property, covering an impressive 50 square kilometers, is a treasure trove of exposed porphyry and outcroppings of skarn-gossan with a substantial presence of magnetite-iron oxide. Artisanal miners have previously worked the site, attesting to its rich potential.

Teck’s Options and Commitment

Teck’s first option gives it the right to earn a 55% interest over three years by funneling $4 million into exploration and making cash payments amounting to $500,000 to Condor. Upon completing these terms, Teck and Condor plan to establish a joint venture, further strengthening their alliance. But the options don’t stop there. Teck can further increase its stake to 75% by investing another $6 million in exploration and making additional payments of $500,000 over another three years.

Cobreorco’s Rich History and Future Prospects

The Cobreorco property was initially expanded in 2018 through a sealed bid auction and has since grown through staking. Condor, the current full owner, has been involved in several sampling programs. These programs have revealed that an impressive percentage of channel samples contain high levels of copper and gold, underscoring the property’s value. In 2020, a drone-assisted magnetic survey suggested the potential existence of two intrusive systems. These systems align with the known copper-gold porphyry and skarn outcrops, further elevating the site’s appeal.

Environmental and Community Considerations

Condor has also demonstrated its commitment to the environment and local communities. The company has conducted baseline environmental sampling of water, air, and soil. The results have been submitted to the Peruvian ministry of energy and mines, reflecting Condor’s adherence to regulatory requirements. Currently, Condor is in talks with local communities. The company needs their permissions for surface access to commence drilling, an essential step in making the most of this promising property. This commitment to local involvement and environmental stewardship sets a positive precedent for future operations at the site.