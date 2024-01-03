Technologists Unfazed by Layoffs: High Demand for Skills Fosters Job Security

2023 was a tumultuous year for the job market, marked by significant layoffs across various sectors. However, a recent survey on bonus expectations has shed light on an intriguing trend—the resilience and optimism of technologists. The survey reveals that only 31.3% of technologists, including engineers and technology professionals, fear for their job security, despite the layoffs. This confidence stems from their belief in the high demand for their skills and expertise in today’s digital-first world.

The Confidence of Technologists

A notable voice among the confident is a Vice President at Goldman Sachs, who, like many others, expressed trust in the sustained demand for technology roles. This optimism persists despite some concerns about cost reductions and layoffs, particularly in companies like Citi. The survey further indicates that quants, in particular, are confident about their job prospects, with only 22.5% feeling insecure. This confidence is partly due to their strategic roles and the fact that some are recent hires, indicating a continued need for their expertise.

Switching Roles: A Growing Trend?

While job security may not be a major concern for many in the tech industry, the survey uncovers another trend. Some professionals are looking to switch roles, driven by factors such as the desire for a better work environment and the perception of being underpaid, particularly when compared to sectors like sales and trading. This shift could signal a transformation in the job market, with professionals prioritizing their work environment and compensation over job security.

A Broader Look at the Job Market

However, the optimism of technologists stands in contrast to the broader job market. The job market in Seattle, for instance, is still grappling with sluggish growth and uneven outcomes. While some sectors like education, healthcare, and retail are rebounding from pandemic-era losses, others like construction and tech are reducing headcounts. The hiring rate in Washington grew slightly faster in 2023 compared to 2019, but it was likely only around half the rate of 2022. Healthcare, one of the industries experiencing strong hiring, faces challenges with most candidates expecting multiple offers and hiring bonuses. Two of the biggest losers in the 2023 job market were construction and tech, both of which experienced workforce reductions.