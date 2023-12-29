en English
Automotive

Tech Titans Xiaomi and Huawei Enter the EV Race Ahead of Apple’s Potential Entry

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:23 pm EST
Tech Titans Xiaomi and Huawei Enter the EV Race Ahead of Apple's Potential Entry

In the electrifying race of technology-infused electric vehicles (EV), Chinese smartphone giants Huawei and Xiaomi have taken an early lead, launching new cars equipped with cutting-edge digital features. The move, aimed at captivating their existing phone customers, is seen as a strategic maneuver to establish a foothold in the burgeoning EV market before the potential entry of technology behemoth, Apple.

Preparing for Apple’s Potential Entry

Undeniably, the transition of these Chinese rivals and their suppliers into the EV space lays a foundation for potential collaborations and technology access if Apple decides to tread on this path. Citing the enormous potential of the car market, valued at around $2.8 trillion, industry analyst Gene Munster pegs a 60% probability of Apple taking the plunge into the automotive sector. If estimations hold true, Apple might unveil its car around 2026, adding a new dimension to the evolving landscape of tech-infused electric vehicles.

Xiaomi’s Foray into the EV Market

Meanwhile, Chinese consumer electronics company Xiaomi has already revealed plans to penetrate China’s electric vehicle market with the Xiaomi SU7. Currently in trial production, the car is expected to roll out in the domestic market in the upcoming months. The Xiaomi SU7, aiming to compete with renowned brands like Tesla and Porsche, boasts integration with Xiaomi’s smartphones and internet-connected home appliances. While the final price tag remains under wraps, the company’s CEO has made it clear that it won’t be low-cost.

Ready for a Tech-Integrated Future

The Xiaomi SU7’s compatibility with Apple’s iPhone, iPad, CarPlay, and AirPlay hints at the convergence of technology and mobility. Two models of the Xiaomi SU7 have even appeared on a list of tax-exempt new energy vehicles, underlining the company’s commitment to sustainable transportation. With a planned expenditure of 20 billion yuan on research and development this year, Xiaomi is gearing up to play a formidable role in the future of EVs.

The unfolding of events in the EV market, with tech giants making strategic moves and explorations, set the stage for an intensified competition. As we anticipate Apple’s potential entry into this sphere, it is clear that the intersection of technology and automotive industries will continue to redefine mobility in the years to come.

Automotive Business
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

