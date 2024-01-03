Tech Titan Entegris Inc Faces Stock Decline at Start of 2024 Trading

In the opening hours of the trading session on January 2, 2024, Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG), a heavyweight in the technology sector, saw its stock decline by 4.82%. The session started with an opening price of $117.27 and gradually stabilized to a closing price of $119.82. The company’s stock has experienced fluctuations within a 52-week range of $63.85 to $122.58.

Entegris Inc’s Financial Health

Over the past half-decade, Entegris Inc has witnessed an impressive sales increase of 21.47%. However, it has also suffered an average yearly decrease in earnings per share (EPS) of -30.59%. The company, which employs 10,000 individuals, boasts a gross margin of 38.16%, an operating margin of 14.62%, and a pretax margin of 7.53%. The ownership of Entegris stock is distributed between insiders and institutions, with the former owning 0.62% and the latter 102.74%.

Insider Transactions and Earnings Forecast

Recent insider transactions involve sales by the SVP and General Counsel of the company, with the most recent transaction featuring the sale of 2,857 shares at $120.49 each. In its last quarter, the company outperformed the consensus EPS forecast of $0.6 by $0.08, achieving an EPS of $0.68, and recording a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Analysts forecast a decline of -30.59% in the EPS for the next fiscal year, but an increase of 8.37% over the next five years.

Performance Indicators and Market Valuation

Entegris Inc’s quick ratio stands at 3.34. The price to sales ratio is 4.68, and the price to free cash flow ratio is a hefty 483.33. The diluted EPS is currently 1.32, with predictions of reaching 0.58 in the next quarter and 3.34 in a year. The volatility metrics over the past 14 days show a historical volatility of 38.54%. The company’s market capitalization is valued at $17.12 billion, with 150,159K outstanding shares. It reported sales of 3,282 M and income of 208,920 K, with its last quarter income at 888,240 K and net income at 33,210 K.