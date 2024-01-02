en English
Business

Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:44 am EST
Tech Failures in New Zealand: A Cautionary Tale

Looking back at New Zealand’s technological landscape, one can’t help but notice the high-profile failures that have marked its journey. From telecom ventures to payroll systems, and online marketplaces to streaming services; each case serves as a cautionary tale of the challenges and pitfalls that could befall technology implementations.

The Ferrit and XT Brand Debacle

In 2005, Telecom New Zealand launched Ferrit, an online shopping platform, with a $30 million investment. However, the venture failed to address fundamental issues such as purchasing capabilities. After four years of operation, Ferrit was shut down, marking a significant loss for Telecom. The telecom giant’s woes didn’t end there. It embarked on establishing a new 3G network with the XT brand, only to be plagued by technical difficulties. The brand, promoted by Richard Hammond, faced a backlash as customers had to be compensated due to these issues. This chaos led to a precipitous drop in Telecom’s shares.

Novopay: The Payroll Fiasco

The education sector also had its share of tech failures. The Novopay payroll system, which was designed to manage the salaries of thousands of teachers, became infamous for its inefficiency. Failure to pay some teachers and overpaying others led to a whopping $22 million settlement. This debacle resulted in the system being taken over by a Crown-owned company, marking another high-profile technology failure.

Wheedle and Spark Sport: Failed Competitions and Streaming Issues

The case of Wheedle, a marketplace that aimed to compete with Trade Me, is another example of technology gone wrong. Early on in its operation, a critical security flaw was uncovered, leading to the platform’s demise. Then there’s the case of Spark Sport, who faced challenges in delivering a reliable streaming service during the 2019 Rugby World Cup. So severe were the streaming issues that Spark Sport had to resort to broadcasting games free-to-air.

These examples of technology failures in New Zealand serve as a stark reminder of the challenges involved in implementing new tech solutions. They underline the importance of thorough planning, rigorous testing, and robust security measures, to avoid costly mistakes and reputational damage.

Business New Zealand
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

