Team Office Technologies Rides the Digital Wave: Reports 32% Sales Surge Amid Expansion

In an era where digital transformation is not just a buzzword but a business imperative, Team Office Technologies, based in Austintown, has emerged as a beacon of growth and innovation. In 2023, the company not only celebrated its 20th anniversary but also reported a remarkable 32% increase in net sales, a testament to its forward-thinking approach and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of its clients in Youngstown, Pittsburgh, and beyond.

Scaling New Heights with Digital Solutions

At the heart of Team Office Technologies' success story is a strategic focus on cloud technologies and a robust portfolio that spans managed IT, copier multifunction, and Video over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems. This comprehensive range of services has struck a chord with businesses of all sizes, seeking to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape. Bryan Higgins, the vice president, highlights the company’s dedication to enhancing network and email security, ensuring that clients not only benefit from cutting-edge technology but also operate in a safe and secure digital environment.

Expansion and Innovation: A Dual Strategy

2023 was also a year of geographical and operational expansion for Team Office Technologies. The company made a strategic move into the Pittsburgh market, a decision that has already borne fruit with the hiring of three new staff members at its Austintown headquarters. This expansion is not just about spreading geographically but also about deepening the company’s technological capabilities. The inauguration of Certified Cable and Fiber, a subsidiary specializing in low voltage ethernet cabling and fiber optics, marks a significant milestone in the company’s journey towards diversification and reinforces its commitment to providing comprehensive digital transformation solutions.

Tom Reeveley, the president of Team Office Technologies, expressed his enthusiasm for the positive reception of the company’s latest ventures and the sustained growth trajectory. This optimism is well-founded, with the company not only reporting significant sales growth but also actively contributing to the digital transformation narrative through strategic investments and innovations.