en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:42 am EST
TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand

TD SYNNEX Corporation has reported a revenue decline of 11.3% year-over-year to $14.407 billion in Q4 FY23, slightly missing the projected $14.476 billion. The slump is linked to a waning demand for PC ecosystem products within their Endpoint Solutions portfolio, a trend that has persisted post-pandemic.

A Closer Look at the Financials

The company’s adjusted gross billings also witnessed a 4.2% reduction from the previous fiscal year, totaling $77.2 billion. However, the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $3.13, surpassing the anticipated $2.68, indicating a positive aspect amidst the revenue decline. Furthermore, the adjusted gross profit for the fiscal year remained stable at nearly $4 billion, and the adjusted gross margin improved slightly by 49 basis points to 6.9%. In contrast, adjusted operating income experienced a 4.7% drop to $1.6 billion.

TD SYNNEX’s Financial Health

TD SYNNEX ended the quarter with over $1 billion in cash and equivalents, demonstrating a healthy financial position despite the revenue decrease. In a noteworthy development, the company announced a 14% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.40 per share, payable on January 26, 2024.

Forecasting the Future

Looking forward, the company predicts Q1 2024 adjusted EPS to hover between $2.60 and $3.10, which aligns with the estimate of $2.91. TD SYNNEX also projects revenue to range between $14 billion and $14.7 billion, potentially falling short of the $14.81 billion estimate. They also foresee adjusted gross billings in the range of $19.0 billion to $20.0 billion for the upcoming quarter, indicating a cautious yet realistic outlook for the company’s performance.

0
Business
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
37 seconds ago
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
Q2 Holdings, Inc., an acclaimed provider of digital transformation solutions in banking and lending sectors, has announced the expansion of its partnership with Agent IQ, a renowned innovator in digital relationship banking. This significant announcement, made on January 9, 2024, propels Agent IQ to become a Q2 Strategic Alliance partner, with the authority to resell
Q2 Holdings and Agent IQ Expand Partnership to Reshape Digital Banking
Boohoo Contemplates Closure of Leicester Factory Amidst Controversy
7 mins ago
Boohoo Contemplates Closure of Leicester Factory Amidst Controversy
Cairn Homes Plc to Release Trading Update for 2023
8 mins ago
Cairn Homes Plc to Release Trading Update for 2023
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
4 mins ago
Leadership Transition at Dollar General: Steve Deckard to Take Over Store Operations
Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income
4 mins ago
Comparing Dividend Reliability: Annaly Capital vs Realty Income
Transforming Online Shopping: AI, Virtual Retail, and Financial Implications
6 mins ago
Transforming Online Shopping: AI, Virtual Retail, and Financial Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
15 seconds
Coronation Street Takes on Lyme Disease: A Tale of Suspicion, Misdiagnosis, and Hope
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
19 seconds
HD Nursing Innovates Home Healthcare with Tech-Enabled Initiatives
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
55 seconds
Living Near the Ocean: A Natural Antidote to Mental Health Symptoms
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
1 min
Controversial Missouri Representative Sarah Unsicker Announces Gubernatorial Campaign
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
3 mins
Federal Court Overrules Biden Administration's Attempt to Revoke Trump-Era Appliance Efficiency Regulations
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
4 mins
Fruit Bats' High-Sugar Diet Could Hold Key to Diabetes Treatment, Study Reveals
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
4 mins
Compression Boots: The Rising Trend in Fitness Technology
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
5 mins
UK Government Considers Legislation to Overturn Wrongful Convictions in Horizon IT Scandal
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
6 mins
Travis Kelce Names Justin Timberlake Over Taylor Swift as Most Famous Contact
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
11 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
42 mins
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
1 hour
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
2 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
2 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
2 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app