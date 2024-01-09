TD SYNNEX Reports Q4 FY23 Revenue Decline Amid Reduced PC Demand

TD SYNNEX Corporation has reported a revenue decline of 11.3% year-over-year to $14.407 billion in Q4 FY23, slightly missing the projected $14.476 billion. The slump is linked to a waning demand for PC ecosystem products within their Endpoint Solutions portfolio, a trend that has persisted post-pandemic.

A Closer Look at the Financials

The company’s adjusted gross billings also witnessed a 4.2% reduction from the previous fiscal year, totaling $77.2 billion. However, the adjusted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter were $3.13, surpassing the anticipated $2.68, indicating a positive aspect amidst the revenue decline. Furthermore, the adjusted gross profit for the fiscal year remained stable at nearly $4 billion, and the adjusted gross margin improved slightly by 49 basis points to 6.9%. In contrast, adjusted operating income experienced a 4.7% drop to $1.6 billion.

TD SYNNEX’s Financial Health

TD SYNNEX ended the quarter with over $1 billion in cash and equivalents, demonstrating a healthy financial position despite the revenue decrease. In a noteworthy development, the company announced a 14% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.40 per share, payable on January 26, 2024.

Forecasting the Future

Looking forward, the company predicts Q1 2024 adjusted EPS to hover between $2.60 and $3.10, which aligns with the estimate of $2.91. TD SYNNEX also projects revenue to range between $14 billion and $14.7 billion, potentially falling short of the $14.81 billion estimate. They also foresee adjusted gross billings in the range of $19.0 billion to $20.0 billion for the upcoming quarter, indicating a cautious yet realistic outlook for the company’s performance.