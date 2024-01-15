en English
TD SYNNEX and Node4 Channel Unveil Zero-Contract Cloud Backup for Veeam Partners

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:14 am EST
Global IT distributor and solutions aggregator, TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) has forged a strategic alliance with Node4 Channel to offer Veeam partners a zero-contract option for cloud backup as a service (BaaS). This innovative service allows partners to usher their customers into the cloud realm sans any upfront consumption commitments, thereby presenting a risk-free entry point for partners seeking to cultivate their cloud practices.

Benefit From Synnex’s Expertise and Veeam-Accredited Services

Partners can fully capitalize on TD SYNNEX’s steadfast team and its unique stature as the sole Veeam Accredited Service Provider (VASP) in the region. This access to Veeam-accredited services and industry expertise is a significant advantage.

Node4 Channel’s Robust Platform and Support

Node4 Channel, bolstered by its fully owned network of data centers and endorsement from major vendors such as Microsoft and Veeam, provides a formidable platform for partners to augment customer value. Recognized for its supportive culture and service excellence, Node4 Channel’s role is pivotal in Node4’s strategy to empower partners across the channel.

The Strategic Alliance for Market Expansion

The collaboration is designed to harness the strengths of both corporations to bridge capability gaps for channel businesses, broaden market access, and propel growth. TD SYNNEX, serving more than 150,000 customers in over 100 countries, brings to the table an eclectic technology portfolio. On the other hand, Node4 Channel’s commitment to service excellence and its supportive culture round out the strengths of this partnership.

The cloud backup market is teeming with various services catering to diverse needs. However, the introduction of a zero-contract BaaS option by TD SYNNEX and Node4 Channel – backed by Veeam’s credibility – could be a game-changer. It not only provides a risk-free entry into the cloud space for partners but also turns the spotlight on their commitment to enhancing customer value and driving growth.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

