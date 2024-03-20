TCS Sets Firm Deadline for Office Return, Announces Salary Hikes for 2024

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global IT services giant, has issued a final call to its employees to return to office premises by the end of March 2024, emphasizing a shift away from remote and hybrid work models. In line with restoring pre-pandemic office norms, TCS underscores the importance of in-person collaboration for organizational development and addresses security concerns linked to remote work. Additionally, TCS announces a planned salary hike for employees, varying by location and performance, set to take effect in April 2024.

Transition Back to Office

In a decisive move to phase out hybrid work arrangements, TCS has mandated that all employees return to the office by the end of March 2024. Citing the need to foster a cohesive work culture and mitigate cybersecurity risks, TCS's Chief Operating Officer, NG Subramaniam, has warned of strict repercussions for those not complying with the return-to-office directive. This stance is part of TCS's broader strategy to enhance employee interaction and security within the workplace.

Salary Adjustments Ahead

Amid these significant workplace policy changes, TCS has also announced salary hikes for the fiscal year 2024-25. Offsite employees based in India are expected to receive an average salary increase of 7-8%, while onsite employees working internationally are slated for a 2-4% hike. High performers can anticipate more substantial raises, potentially ranging from 12-15%, as part of TCS's efforts to reward exceptional contributions and maintain a competitive edge in attracting and retaining top talent.

Looking to the Future

As TCS navigates the post-pandemic business landscape, these initiatives reflect the company's commitment to strengthening its workforce and operational resilience. By reinstating a traditional office-centric work environment and recognizing employee achievements through salary increments, TCS aims to bolster its position as a leading employer in the IT industry. The company's approach to balancing workplace dynamics and employee incentives underscores its strategic priorities in the evolving global market.