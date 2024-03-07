TCS Crowned Global Top Employer for Ninth Year, Celebrating Diverse and Inclusive Work Culture

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has once again been recognized as a global leader in workplace practices, securing the prestigious title of Global Top Employer from the Top Employers Institute. This marks the ninth consecutive year that TCS has earned this distinction, underscoring its ongoing commitment to creating an exceptional work environment. The certification acknowledges TCS's excellence in employee engagement and talent development initiatives across 32 countries and regions, including Europe, the UK, the Middle East, North America, Latin America, and South-East Asia.

Setting the Standard in Employee Engagement

TCS's approach to employee engagement and talent development is at the heart of its recognition as a top employer. With a diverse workforce of 603,305 employees in 55 countries, representing 153 nationalities, and women making up 35.7% of the workforce, TCS embodies a truly global and inclusive culture. The company's innovative initiatives, such as the 'Engagement with Purpose' framework and the 'TCS Elevate' program, have been particularly lauded for their impact on people development and engagement.

Innovative Practices and Inclusive Culture

David Plink, CEO of the Top Employers Institute, praised TCS for its people-centricity and vision, highlighting the company's journey from being recognized at a country level to achieving global top employer status. This achievement is a testament to TCS's commitment to fostering an inclusive culture that values diversity and inclusion. Through its Business 4.0TM framework, TCS emphasizes breaking barriers, leading by example, and sharing Pathfinder stories that honor workplace diversity.

Global Recognition and Future Outlook

Milind Lakkad, Chief Human Resources Officer of TCS, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, which serves as a validation of TCS's talent engagement and transformation practices worldwide. As TCS continues to be honored on the global stage for its people practices, the company remains focused on nurturing a performance-driven work culture. This culture not only attracts but also retains local talent across its key markets, ensuring TCS's position as an employer of choice for years to come.

The recognition of TCS as a Global Top Employer highlights the company's enduring commitment to excellence in employee engagement and talent development. By prioritizing a diverse and inclusive work environment, TCS sets an example for organizations worldwide. As TCS looks to the future, it is clear that its innovative practices and focus on employee-centricity will continue to drive its success in attracting and retaining top talent on a global scale.