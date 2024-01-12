en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam Reviews Company’s Q3 Performance and General AI Considerations

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:29 pm EST
TCS COO N Ganapathy Subramaniam Reviews Company’s Q3 Performance and General AI Considerations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a renowned name in the global IT services industry, closed the third quarter of FY24 with an impressive net profit of Rs 11,097 crore. The company’s financial performance was further sweetened by the declaration of a third interim dividend of Rs 9 and a special dividend of Rs 18 per equity share. The earnings report reveals a revenue of Rs 60,583 crore and a net profit of Rs 11,097 crore for Q3FY24, marking a robust quarter for the tech giant.

Subramaniam’s Insightful Commentary

In the wake of these results, TCS’s Chief Operating Officer, N. Ganapathy Subramaniam, offered an in-depth dissection of the company’s performance. He highlighted the company’s progress in national projects, the strong performance of products and platforms, and significant efforts to upskill employees in Generative AI via their AI playground platform. Subramaniam’s commentary serves as a testament to TCS’s commitment to innovation, employee development, and sustainable growth.

Financial Stability and Client Spending

A noteworthy point from Subramaniam’s discussion was his assertion of financial stability within TCS’s operations, as evidenced by the absence of budget cuts from clients. This suggests a level of resilience and trust in TCS’s services amidst market uncertainties. However, he also acknowledged that clients are showing agility in discretionary spending, indicating a cautious investment and expenditure approach.

Pause for General AI

Subramaniam also shed light on the subject of General AI. He proposed that the observed restraint in client spending could be partially attributed to companies pausing to assess General AI technologies’ implications and potential. This pause might not signal a lack of interest, but rather a strategic measure to understand how to best integrate AI into business processes and evaluate the accompanying benefits and risks.

As we move ahead in 2024, TCS’s performance and Subramaniam’s insights offer an intriguing glimpse into the company’s resilience, future strategies, and the broader tech industry’s navigation of AI technologies. The company’s robust performance and its strategic approach to emerging technologies like General AI underscore TCS’s position as a leader in the global IT services landscape.

0
Business
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
TCS CEO Foresees Brighter Prospects in FY25 Amid Market Uncertainties
In an era marked by uncertainty and rapid changes, the Chief Executive Officer of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India’s leading IT services companies, has shed some light on the company’s future. While acknowledging that it may be premature to anticipate a return to the ‘glory days,’ he has expressed a cautiously optimistic outlook,
TCS CEO Foresees Brighter Prospects in FY25 Amid Market Uncertainties
Life Insurance CEOs Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Key Positions
5 mins ago
Life Insurance CEOs Appointed to Federal Reserve System's Key Positions
Enveil Unveils Advanced ZeroReveal 5.0: Fortifying Secure Data Usage
10 mins ago
Enveil Unveils Advanced ZeroReveal 5.0: Fortifying Secure Data Usage
First Day of Trading for US Bitcoin ETFs Records $4.6 Billion in Volume
3 mins ago
First Day of Trading for US Bitcoin ETFs Records $4.6 Billion in Volume
Indian Rupee Depreciates Slightly Against US Dollar: A Deep Dive
4 mins ago
Indian Rupee Depreciates Slightly Against US Dollar: A Deep Dive
Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience
5 mins ago
Backbase and Danske Bank Announce Agreement to Enhance Digital Banking Experience
Latest Headlines
World News
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
2 mins
Punjab and Jharkhand Emerge Victorious in 67th National School Games
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Blinken's Diplomatic Foray into the Middle East Amidst Israel-Gaza Conflict
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
3 mins
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Tax Case
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
3 mins
Nightmare Encounter: Queensland Woman Bitten by Venomous Snake in Her Sleep
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
4 mins
Marcus Stroman Signs Two-Year Deal with New York Yankees
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
5 mins
The Return of Shivam Dube: A Tale of Resurgence in Cricket
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
5 mins
Kashmir's Security Improves While Jammu Faces Rising Militancy
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
6 mins
Rudy Giuliani Accuses Judge and Law Clerk of Bias Against Trump
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
8 mins
Rep. Byron Donalds Calls for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Resignation Amid Controversy
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
10 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
11 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
11 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
13 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
14 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app