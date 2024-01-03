en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

TCL Diversifies into Tablets with the Launch of NXTPAPER 11

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:30 am EST
TCL Diversifies into Tablets with the Launch of NXTPAPER 11

Consumer electronics giant TCL, widely acknowledged for their range of televisions, continues to diversify its product portfolio, now delving into the realm of tablets and smartphones. One of the latest additions to their lineup, the TCL NXTPAPER 11 tablet, launched in 2023, is making waves in the tech world.

TCL NXTPAPER 11: A New Chapter in Tablet Technology

Currently available with a significant discount of up to 21% on Amazon, this device is capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and casual users alike. The NXTPAPER 11 boasts a unique 11-inch display, purposefully designed to minimize glare while mimicking the texture of paper. This innovative approach not only enhances reading comfort but significantly reduces the visibility of smudges and fingerprints, a common gripe among tablet users.

Performance and Power

The TCL NXTPAPER 11 is no slouch when it comes to performance. It offers up to 256GB of expandable storage, ensuring adequate space for a wide array of applications and multimedia content. Running on Android 13, users are guaranteed support for the latest applications and software updates, keeping the device relevant and efficient.

Long-lasting Battery Life

Under the hood, the NXTPAPER 11 is powered by a substantial 8,000 mAh battery. This ensures extended use, making it ideal for activities that demand longevity such as binge-watching Netflix series or browsing the internet throughout the day. TCL continues to push the boundaries of consumer electronics, and the NXTPAPER 11 tablet is a testament to their innovative approach.

0
Business
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Analyst Recommendations Prompt Shifts in Stock Price Targets of London-Listed Companies

By Hadeel Hashem

Kuwaiti MP Calls for Government Action to Support Young Entrepreneurs

By Dil Bar Irshad

Popkorn Bolsters Creative Team with Strategic Senior Director Appointments

By Dil Bar Irshad

Leveraging Banking Relationships Could Save Millions in Syndicated Loan Market, Says Finance Lecturer

By Waqas Arain

U.S. Stock Futures Dip: A Look at the Impact on Key Companies ...
@Business · 2 mins
U.S. Stock Futures Dip: A Look at the Impact on Key Companies ...
heart comment 0
Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK

By BNN Correspondents

Navigating the Complex Tax Implications for Gifting in the US and UK
Digital Asset Management Firm Gains Ground with Strategic Acquisition

By Rizwan Shah

Digital Asset Management Firm Gains Ground with Strategic Acquisition
Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices

By Geeta Pillai

Life Cycle Assessment: A Cornerstone for Sustainable Practices
Indian Discoms’ Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise

By Rafia Tasleem

Indian Discoms' Outstanding Dues to Power Generators See Marginal Rise
Latest Headlines
World News
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
12 seconds
Iranian Opposition Leader Urges Israel to Attack Iran in Historic Address
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
41 seconds
Scottish Premiership Clubs Navigate Player Absences Due to International Cups
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
42 seconds
Scotland's New Carer Support Payment: A Ray of Hope for Over 80,000 Individuals
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
53 seconds
The Resurgence of Kodo Millet: A Nutritional Powerhouse
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
1 min
TDP's Paritala Sriram Announces Special Manifesto for Dharmavaram, Calls for Public Participation
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
2 mins
Rory McIlroy Acknowledges Regret Over Ryder Cup Confrontation
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
2 mins
CAA Showdown: Towson Tigers Clash with Monmouth Hawks in Evenly Matched Encounter
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
3 mins
Jersey's Infrastructure Minister Calls Vote of No Confidence Against Chief Minister
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
3 mins
Church's Participation in Government Program is Non-Political: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church Responds to Criticism
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
26 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app