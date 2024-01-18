Tatauranga umanga Māori Report: An Insight into Māori Authorities' Economic Activities

The latest report on Tatauranga umanga Māori, for the September 2023 quarter, offers a unique view into the Māori business sector in New Zealand. It specifically focuses on Māori authorities and their associated enterprises, a niche yet significant player in the nation's economy.

Advertisment

Māori Authorities: The Backbone of Māori Economy

Māori authorities, the entities at the heart of this report, manage assets that are collectively owned by iwi and Māori. Identified primarily through their unique tax codes as per Inland Revenue records, these organizations play a foundational role in the Māori economy. The current review includes any business that falls under the ownership of a Māori authority, thereby providing a comprehensive coverage of this sector.

September 2023 Quarter: A Closer Look

Advertisment

The data reveals that there were approximately 1,350 Māori authorities and related businesses in the September 2023 quarter. These are actual figures and have not been subjected to seasonal adjustments. The total value of sales by Māori authorities stood at $1.094 million, marking an impressive 14% increase from the previous year. This growth suggests a positive trajectory for Māori authorities' economic activities.

Employment and Export Figures

The total number of filled jobs within Māori authorities was 11,620, up 2.0% from the previous year. This points to a steady job market within these entities. On the export front, Māori authorities exported goods worth $150 million, a figure that, unfortunately, marks a 16% dip from the previous year. This could indicate a need for strategies to bolster export performance.